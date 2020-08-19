Gay former Trump official: ‘Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history’

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Ambassador to Germany who identifies as a homosexual, proclaimed in a new video ad that “President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history.”

“I can prove it,” he added. Grenell then goes on to list how Trump is the “strongest ally that gay Americans have ever had in the White House,” substantiating, in effect, that Trump policy when it comes to marriage and sexuality differs from that of Christianity.

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, racking up more than a half-million views in just a few hours. It remains unclear if the ad, sponsored by the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans, is approved by the Trump campaign.

In the ad, Grenell slams Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 40-year track record on gay issues while touting Trump’s record, both official and implied.

“President Trump has done more to advance the rights of gays and lesbians in three years than Joe Biden did in 40-plus years in Washington,” Grenell said.

“I know firsthand that President Trump is the strongest ally that gay Americans have ever had in the White House,” the former head cabinet member said.

“Donald Trump is the first president in American history to be pro-gay marriage from his first day in office,” Grenell declared. “President Trump knew I was gay when he appointed me to one of the most prestigious and powerful ambassadorships in the world.”

Vice President Mike Pence swears in Ric Grenell as U.S. Ambassador to Germany in 2018,

as his long-term partner, Matt Lashey, holds the Bible. CNN Screenshot

Grenell is a self-proclaimed conservative, Christian, pro-life, gay man who has often been the target of harsh criticism from LGBT commentators and mainstream media because of his beliefs. He has also proved to be one of President Trump’s most potent, trusted allies. Progressives generally dislike him and conservatives generally admire him. He confounds just about everybody in some way.

Log Cabin Republicans say its purpose is to “to make the Republican Party more inclusive, particularly on LGBT issues,” which conservatives generally take to mean diluting and eventually eliminating the GOP’s traditional conservative stances on marriage, homosexuality, and transgender ideology. As such, the group is more aptly described as “Libertarian” rather than “Conservative.”

The organization challenged the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy against open homosexuality in the military and lobbied Republican lawmakers to vote to repeal the policy. It also welcomed the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision instituting same-sex “marriage” across the United States.

In the just-released video, Grenell aligns himself with Log Cabin’s views, blasting Biden, who as a U.S. Senator supported “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the “Defense of Marriage Act,” and said he was “against marriage equality.”

President Trump has previously indicated that he is “fine” with the Supreme Court’s opinion legalizing same-sex “marriage,” calling the matter “settled.”

Noted Trump advisory board member Steve Mosher, an acclaimed author, speaker, and founder and head of the Population Research Institute, told LifeSiteNews that, overall, Trump is taking bold stands on the culture wars front.

“On the culture wars front, Trump has probably done more than any president since Calvin Coolidge,” he said.

“He has opposed abortion on demand more openly and consistently than any prior president. And then there are the sheer number of judges, which eclipses the record of any prior president in a single term,” Mosher continued in a statement to LifeSiteNews.

“On the transgender front, since April 12, 2019, transgenders are not allowed to serve or enlist in the United States military. As far as the rest of the almost infinite number of aberrations found in our sex-crazed society, most cannot be solved by policies or presidents,” Mosher observed.

“So the glass is pretty full, in my view,” he added. “We must not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Full transcript of the Ric Grenell/Log Cabin Republicans video: