Gay ‘married’ couple faces life in prison for abusing, prostituting adopted pre-teen sons

LGBT activists Zachary and William Zulock each face over nine life sentences with charges of aggravated sodomy and prostitution of a minor, among others.

Warning: The following story is extremely disturbing.

GEORGIA (LifeSiteNews) – A same-sex couple allegedly abused and prostituted their adopted sons, as well as produced and distributed pornography of the pre-pubescent boys – offering insight into an apparent pedophilia ring within the Atlanta, Georgia area as well as raising questions about expedited adoption process the men were granted.

Townhall’s Mia Cathell reported January 17 that the two men, left-wing activists Zachary and William Zulock, each face over nine life sentences with charges of aggravated sodomy and prostitution of a minor, among others.

Subsequent reports in Cathell’s bombshell four-part series last month revealed the pair’s complaints about prison, as well as the fact that Zachary was able to adopt the two boys – an arrangement facilitated by a now-defunct Christian special needs adoption agency – despite allegedly raping another child in 2011.

The latest charges came as part of a 17-count grand jury indictment that accused the couple of soliciting two other men – 27-year-old Hunter Clay Lawless and 25-year-old Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez – to perform an act of prostitution.

Affidavits allege that the abuse took place across multiple years with the solicitation of prostitution occurring in December 2019 and July 2022. Both Zachary, 35, and William, 33, have pleaded not guilty but reportedly admitted to at least some of the alleged activity. For example, a sworn affidavit shows William acknowledged at least one instance of sexually abusing his 11-year-old son “with the intent to satisfy his own…sexual desire,” according to Townhall.

Zachary, meanwhile, filmed his “husband’s” abuse and admitted in a police interview to sending the “routine” abuse to “less than a dozen people.” Authorities allegedly found a folder on Zachary’s cell phone with footage of William abusing at least one of the children.

‘Just abused in every possible way’

Lawless has denied having sexual contact with the boys, but claimed that Zachary invited him “multiple times” to engage in sexual conduct with him and his adopted sons. Over Snapchat, Zachary allegedly told Lawless “I’m going to f*** my son tonight. Stand by,” before sending photos of him abusing his older son. Lawless and Zachary reportedly met through a mutual contact named “Blake” on the homosexual hook-up app Grindr, which describes itself as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.”

Both Lawless and Vizcarro-Sanchez reportedly acknowledged possessing footage of underage children. A prior warrant for Vizcarro-Sanchez’s arrest identifies his offense as felony enticing a child for indecent purposes. It adds that he sent a child, of approximately 13 years of age, videos of individuals he believed to be around the child’s age engaging in sexual activity.

It’s unclear where the Zulock boys, aged 9 and 11, currently are, but according to Townhall’s reporting, they endured brutal treatment by their activist parents. The 11-year-old was reportedly injured by at least one instance of anal rape while both were “just abused in every possible way,” an unnamed relative told the outlet.

Townhall’s Cathill noted: “Beyond the child sexual abuse, ‘as punishment’ during after-school hours, the Zulock boys were forced to stand in a corner for ‘eight hours straight’ over back-to-back days, only being allowed to move to either eat or use the bathroom. William was also witnessed slapping their younger son ‘hard’ in the face.”

Christian adoption agency ‘All God’s Children’ facilitated adoption to gay couple despite 2011 rape allegation

Both brothers were reportedly adopted through a now-defunct Christian special needs adoption agency called All God’s Children. According to Townhall, the Division of Family and Child Services (DFCS) in Walton County said that in the event of child abuse allegations, an investigation follows along with potential separation from the parents. “All records of such investigations are confidential under state and federal law and may not be disclosed,” DCFS reportedly said.

Questions similarly remain over an investigation into Zachary’s alleged anal rape of a minor, which police investigated in 2011. That investigation took place in Walton County, the same jurisdiction where the more recent offenses allegedly took place – raising questions about law enforcement in the area.

Townhall reported:

Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley, who serves Walton County, has now formally asked the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to continue its previous probe because he believes “it was closed without a whole lot of investigation into it.” “The 2011 case is being looked into by my office along with the Sheriff’s Office,” McGinley confirmed in an email to Townhall.

Lt. Zachary Barrett of the criminal investigations division also appeared to defend dismissing the 2011 case. He said: “The 2011 case was handled in a manner that is inconsistent with today’s current investigatory standards but the law enforcement officers in the Criminal Investigations Division at that time have since retired. Current WCSO detectives are assessing the case and seeking any leads that may still yield charges. As with all cases, our detectives are diligent and passionate when it comes to charging child molesters and will always seek justice for the victim.”

Years after that 2011 investigation, Zackary adopted the Zulock boys from All God’s Children, which focused on children who “waited the longest” to find a family.

Zackary’s and William’s social media accounts featured hallmarks of left-wing activism – rainbow flags, Black Lives Matter graphics, and photos in front of the Human Rights Campaign building.

They also partook in the “No H8” campaign as evidenced by William posting a photo of the couple in white t-shirts and duct tape over their mouths. The pro-“LGBT” Out Magazine responded to the Instagram post by asking if it could feature the couple’s photo on its website.

According to Townhall, one of William’s Instagram followers posted disturbing and vulgar content about young boys.

Since the release of Cathell’s in-depth series on the case, the lawyer representing both Zulocks has moved to withdraw as legal counsel for Zachary.

