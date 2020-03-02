Gay ‘married’ Pete Buttigieg quits presidential bid, Biden expected to benefit

March 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pete Buttigieg, the openly homosexual and pro-abortion former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has dropped out of the running to win the Democratic nomination for President.

Buttigieg, who has been “married” to another man since 2018, claimed that his campaigning for president with “his husband at his side” had “sent a message” to children across America.

“We sent a message to every kid out there wondering if whatever marks them as different means that they are somehow destined to be less-than,” Buttigieg said. “To see that someone who once felt that exact same way can become a leading American presidential candidate with his husband at his side.”

Buttigieg announced his decision to withdraw from the race at a press conference yesterday evening in South Bend. He was introduced by his “husband” Chasten, who he kissed and embraced before delivering his speech.

Buttigieg said that his reasons for running had been to defeat President Trump and to “usher in a new kind of politics.”

Explaining his reasoning for ending his campaign, Buttigieg stated that “truth” was one of his “guiding values” and that “the truth is that the path has narrowed to a close for our candidacy.”

He said that he felt a “responsibility to consider the effect of remaining in this race” and that he believes that stepping aside is the best way “to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values.”

Buttigieg told his supporters that the Democratic Party needs a “broad-based agenda that can truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology,” in a comment which is likely to be perceived as a criticism of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

While apparently condemning a political vision that “gets lost in ideology”, Buttigieg also stated that politics at its best is “soul craft.” During his speech he took another dig at President Trump on religious grounds, asserting that Trump “cloaks in religious language an administration whose actions harm the least among us,” having said at a recent presidential town hall event that he “cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in Scripture.”

Buttigieg has repeatedly refused to condemn late-term or partial-birth abortion and has even tried to justify abortion on religious grounds, claiming in September “there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath.”

He had pledged to appoint pro-abortion judges to the Supreme Court and make the abortion drug RU-486 available over the counter. As mayor, he vetoed Women’s Care Center’s re-zoning application to build a pro-life pregnancy center near the site of a proposed abortion center, and he has largely dodged questions about the discovery of thousands of babies’ corpses on the property of a deceased area abortionist.

Buttigieg also indicated during a recent town-hall that if elected he would cut federal funding from any foster and adoption programs that “discriminates against LGBT communities.”

Although Buttigieg is yet to endorse any of the remaining candidates, it is thought likely that much of his support will be picked up by former Vice President Joe Biden, with one political commentator describing Buttigieg’s withdrawal as “the first break in the logjam in the center of the party” which “benefits Biden tremendously.”

In a further potential boost for Biden’s campaign, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the race today, with the mainstream media touting the move as another “moderate” candidate withdrawing in order to support Biden. Two Klobuchar campaign officials have reportedly informed The Guardian newspaper that she plans to endorse the former Vice President. Billionaire late-entry, Tom Steyer, also withdrew from the race over the weekend.