Gaza releases names of 15,000+ children killed by Israel since October 2023

The children were included in a list of 50,021 Palestinians who have been killed by the IDF and have been fully identified.

(Antiwar.com) — Gaza’s Health Ministry on Monday released the names of 15,613 children who have been killed by the U.S.-backed Israeli assault on Gaza since October 2023.

The children were included in a list of 50,021 Palestinians who have been killed by the IDF and have been fully identified. The first 27 pages of the list named infants killed by the Israeli military who didn’t reach their first birthday, accounting for 876 of the dead children.

Children aged 6-12 were the most represented age group among children killed by Israel, accounting for 36.8 percent. Children aged 13-17 accounted for 31.2 percent, while ages 1-5 accounted for 26.3 percent, and infants made up 5.7 percent of the 15,613 slaughtered kids.

The list only includes children who have been fully identified as of March 23 and doesn’t account for those missing under the rubble or children who have died due to indirect causes of the Israeli siege.

READ: Israel on the brink of civil war? Tensions mount as Netanyahu resumes Gaza war

Gaza’s Media Office has said that nearly 62,000 adults and children have been killed by Israeli violence since October 2023, a number that accounts for missing Palestinians. Other estimates that factor in indirect deaths put the death toll in the hundreds of thousands.

Hundreds of children have been killed since Israel restarted its massive bombing of Gaza last week. According to Haaretz, 200 children were killed in a single day, marking the single largest massacre of children in Israel’s history.

When asked about the massive child casualties, the U.S. has blamed Hamas and has expressed its full-throated endorsement of Israel’s actions. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters last week that the U.S. would “stand with Israel in every circumstance.”

Reprinted with permission from Antiwar.com.

Share











