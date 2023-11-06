Gen. Michael Flynn suggests members of Congress are compromised due to ‘sleeping with children’

The former Trump administration adviser contends that control of the country 'has been ceded to Marxist forces because of depraved sexual behaviors by some legislators.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a wide-ranging interview focusing on the deplorable state of America’s current leadership, General Michael Flynn suggested that members of Congress are being blackmailed by globalists to do their bidding because they’ve been “compromised by sleeping with children.”

The former National Security Adviser for the Trump administration sketched a stark picture of Washington, D.C. as one under siege by hostile forces, where those holding the highest offices in the land are Marxists at heart, true believers in the globalist agenda:

Our country is being taken over, and we are in desperate need of strong leaders to rise up through this mess and get our country back on track. But it’s not going to be by the people that are currently sitting in the White House or sitting in some of these really critical departments of government like Justice, Defense, State and clearly the head of our intelligence system.

These are people that are radicalized — extremely radical — and they’re Marxist and they believe in this globalist agenda.”

Flynn went on to paint an even darker picture, where control has been ceded to Marxist forces because of depraved sexual behaviors by some legislators.

The House of Representatives now “is totally, completely broken,” Flynn said. “They’re totally owned by the corporate lobbyists and by the globalists who own many of these people because they’ve been compromised by CODEL trips overseas where these members of both the House and the Senate get compromised by sleeping with children.”

“CODEL trips” is shorthand for official “Congressional Member Delegation” visits to foreign countries. Flynn is implying that nefarious activities may have occurred on some or many of these trips.

BREAKING: Former U.S. Army General and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, says that there are members of the House and Senate that are compromised by globalists who blackmailed them because they had sex with children.@GeneralMCNews pic.twitter.com/ipHOOhbk5u — jamiemcintyre (@jamiemcintyre21) October 30, 2023

While unverified, Flynn’s stunning assertion rings true after revelations in recent years regarding high-profile individuals and celebrities traveling to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious Caribbean island in order to allegedly engage in sex with underage girls.

Sound of Freedom, the groundbreaking movie about rescuing children from the global sex-trafficking industry, also lends credence to Flynn’s statement concerning the widespread nature of adults engaging in sex with kids.

The movie starred Jim Caviezel as former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job a decade ago in order to rescue innocent children trapped in the horrific underworld where up to two million children around the world are bought and sold for sex to depraved adults.

In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last spring, Caviezel accused the global Deep State of colluding with the mainstream media to cover up its complicity in child trafficking.

“Epstein Island isn’t the only island out there where they have … children,” he remarked on the War Room podcast last week. “I just started noticing that any time a story came out on trafficking — anything — it was gone the next day.”

Several years ago, Democrat U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was investigated following allegations of having sex with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic.

Disgraced former Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner of New York was found guilty in 2017 of X-rated communication — ‘sexting’ — with a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

At the time Weiner was married to Huma Abedin, deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton while she was U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, and vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President of the United States.

Examples of Washington politicians cavorting with young prostitutes has not always been the domain of Democrats in office.

In the late 1980s, Reagan and Bush administration officials were found to have patronized “callboy” — male escort — services with names such as “Dream Boys” and “Man to Man.”

The Washington Times broke the story, reporting that “a homosexual prostitution ring is under investigation by federal and District authorities and includes among its clients key officials of the Reagan and Bush administrations, military officers, congressional aides and U.S. and foreign businessmen with close ties to Washington’s political elite.”

Flynn issued a dire warning during the podcast based on the nation’s current trajectory.

“Empires in the history of the world collapse very quickly,” Flynn told podcast host Joy Thayer. “We have an overreaching government. We have an incredibly corrupt and criminalized bureaucracy and elected leaders. We have debt that’s staggering that we’re never going to overcome. We have an overstretched military that is not just overstretched but not ready. And we have internal problems in our country with incredible levels of crime.”

