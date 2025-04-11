Gen Z Catholics outnumber Anglicans 2 to 1 in the UK, study finds

A new study reveals that church attendance in the UK among 18-24-year-olds has surged from 4% in 2018 to 16% today.

(LifeSiteNews) — Generation Z Catholics now outnumber Anglicans by 2 to 1 in the United Kingdom, according to a new study.

According to The Quiet Revival, a survey commissioned by Bible Society and conducted by YouGov, the number of Generation Z church goers in the UK has jumped from 4% in 2018 to 16% today, with young Catholics outnumbering Anglicans by 2-to-1 margin.

“These are striking findings that completely reverse the widely held assumption that the Church in England and Wales is in terminal decline,” co-author Dr. Rhiannon McAleer revealed.

“While some traditional denominations continue to face challenges, we’ve seen significant, broad-based growth among most expressions of Church – particularly in Roman Catholicism and Pentecostalism,” she continued. “There are now over two million more people attending church than there were six years ago.”

Generation Z, often called Gen Z, are those born from 1997 to 2012. This generation is known for many things, including social media addictions and leading the working from home epidemic.

However, Gen Z is also known for its remarkable return to religion, especially Christianity and Catholicism.

According to the Bible Society report, church attendance has risen 50% in the past six years. Currently, 16% of those age 18-24 report attending Mass at least monthly, with young men increasing from 4% in 2018 to 21%, and young women from 3 to 12%.

This is the second highest church going demographic compared to 19% of those over age 65.

Out of the church attendees, 41% report being Catholic, compared with 20% being Anglican and 18% as Pentecostal.

McAleer explained that she believes many young adults are attending church to find meaning in their lives.

“With much of the population struggling with mental health, loneliness and a loss of meaning in life, in particular young people, church appears to be offering an answer. We found that churchgoers are more likely than non-churchgoers to report higher life satisfaction and a greater feeling of connection to their community than non-churchgoers,” she explained.

“They are also less likely to report frequently feeling anxious or depressed – particularly young women,” McAleer continued.

The surge in Catholicism among Gen Z can also be attributed to the rise of Catholic, or at least Christian, social media influencers and celebrities.

Many celebrities, including Russell Brand and Rob Schneider, have revealed their journeys to Christianity.

Similarly, prominent podcasters Candace Owens, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Tammy Peterson recently embraced the fullness of Christianity by entering the Catholic Church.

