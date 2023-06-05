Gender-confused Catholic removed from altar after criticizing priest who denounced drag ‘nuns’

The Diocese of Cleveland backed the priest despite criticism from some parishioners.

CLEVELAND (LifeSiteNews) — An Ohio priest is facing outrage in his parish after he publicly denounced the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring anti-Catholic drag “nuns.”

During a Sunday homily on May 28, Fr. Timothy W. Gareau of St. Raphael Church in Cleveland was confronted by a transgender individual after Gareau called out the Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a blasphemous anti-Catholic group of drag “nuns,” with the Community Hero Award.

“Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Look what’s happening. Defaming the name of Jesus Christ. Defaming the name of every Christian here on Earth. It just burns a hole in my heart, angers me and embitters me. And it should you,” he said.

“I don’t want to give these people a name,” Gareau explained. “I don’t want to give them that much credit. But it’s happening. And it’s also being affirmed. I want to cry. But we have the spirit. We have the spirit of the living God, who is upon us, who is with us, who is among us and within us.”

The livestream of the Mass has since been removed from the parish website.

According to The Plain Dealer, after Gareau’s homily, a ‘transgender’ protester going by the name of “Avery” went up to the microphone and declared, “Queer and trans people also carry the Holy Spirit, and that was really painful to hear. That was really hurtful.”

“Avery,” a former parishioner, continued, “You baptized me. I carry the Holy Spirit within me. I know you’re talking about the Sisters of Indulgence, and I understand that from the outside it looks like they are defaming the Catholic faith. … There are queer children here. The spirit of God moves through all people.”

The protester had to be removed from the altar by three men at Mass. The police were called to the parish for a “a possible assault in progress.”

While LGBT activists and some parishioners are bashing Gareau for his condemnation of the drag group, the Diocese of Cleveland fully supports Gareau’s actions.

“The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland applauds Father Gareau for his courage and fully supports him in calling on Catholics to speak out when others disparage our faith and to fight hatred, not with violence, but by embodying Christ’s love and boldly proclaiming the Gospel,” the diocese said in a statement.

On June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Major League Baseball franchise plans to present the sacrilegious group, which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism, with an award at their “10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.”

The invitation to the group was initially revoked after backlash on social media from various religions, but the baseball franchise later backtracked and reinstated the invitation.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the group of “queer and trans nuns” have fundraised for HIV/AIDS research, the Gay Games (an LGBT-promoting athletic competition), and a proposition to legalize medical marijuana.

Gareau is not alone in standing up to the LGBT agenda, as many clergy have spoken out, along with many non-Catholic conservative voices.

Bishop Strickland of Tyler, Texas recently urged Catholics while speaking on the Bishop Strickland Show, to boycott events and companies that promote the LGBT agenda, including Target, Bud Light, and the upcoming Dodgers game.

On the day of the game, Strickland will lead a Eucharist procession to the stadium “in reparation for offenses committed against Jesus Christ and all Christians by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

Thousands have petitioned the Dodgers to revoke the invitation to the blasphemous group.

Many conservatives have responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.

“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro said in reaction.

“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’” Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons said.

Some social media users hinted that the team should face similar backlash to beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to promote transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Similarly, while the Dodgers currently support the anti-Catholic group, the baseball franchise was formerly respectful of religion.

Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.

And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.

To make your views respectfully known, readers can contact the LA Dodgers executive/administrative offices at 1-866-363-4377 ext. 9.

