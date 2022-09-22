Gender-confused journalist openly supports violence against critics of LGBT agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — A freelance journalist and self-proclaimed “transgender woman” called for violence against three conservative critics of transgenderism on social media, including posting pictures of the individuals on his Twitter account.
Last week, conservative journalist Andy Ngo announced on Twitter that Don “Dawn” Ennis had created a banner picturing Libs of TikTok, Chloe Cole, and Ngo himself underneath the words, “I condone any/all violence.”
According to the National Review, Ennis has since replaced the banner.
Ennis, a biological man who now calls himself a woman by the name of Dawn, first announced his “female identity” in 2013. Three months later, he declared he had been “misdiagnosed” and was “not transgender after all.” Since then, Ennis has returned to the belief that he is, in fact, a woman.
The tweet threatening those who have spoken out against “transgender” ideology was posted follwong and article Ennis had written for the pro-LGBT publication Los Angeles Blade on teen “de-transitioner” Chloe Cole. Forbes later published and then retracted the story, claiming it violated editorial guidelines. In the piece, Ennis tries to deny the evidence produced by Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik that “gender affirming surgeries” are conducted on minors and degrades Cole over the double mastectomy performed on her at age 15.
“The factchecking team at Politifact determined Raichik’s viral claim was false,” Ennis wrote. “While there have been exceptions for some 15, 16, and 17-year-olds, most surgeons won’t operate on anyone younger than 18.”
The Biden Administration has proposed a series of expansions to Title IX for all school districts — including “protection” for transgender students — attempting to "make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX.”
School districts across America would force girls to share locker room with boys, changing and showering in the same areas, rooming together when traveling, and more — all if a boy says he’s a girl.
*** Transgender accommodations are an alarming affront against the dignity and safety of girls and cannot be tolerated or implemented in America’s school districts. ***
The dangers facing young girls are unimaginable. SEND A MESSAGE NOW to your State Board of Education: protect our girls and stop this insanity!
Florida’s state Department of Education is already sending memos across the Sunshine State, reminding school districts, private schools, charters, and more that they are not required to comply with the federal mandates — for now.
Demand that every State Board of Education follow Florida's lead!
The proposed Title IX expansions are litmus tests to leftwing loyalty, meaning that leftwing school districts and states will be quick to attempt enforcement of these new “civil liberties” on their school children.
The federal government will sure to add pressure on conservative districts like those in Florida — pressuring them to bow to the new ‘woke’ sexualized ideology of the left.
SEE HOW CONSERVATIVE STATES ARE ALREADY FIGHTING BACK AGAINST TRANSGENDER INFILTRATION INTO AMERICA’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS!
The Hill has already begun running attacks against Florida’s conservative politics, stating that “Florida is not known for its LGBTQ+ allyship.”
Propaganda pieces masquerading as news will only increase, pressuring lawmakers and school districts to bow to the leftwing premise that men can become women. We cannot allow this anti-science position to grip America’s school districts — endangering our nation's young girls.
*** This federal attempt to change the meaning of sexual difference is an affront to each state's liberties — a danger to girls everywhere — and it must end now! ***
SEND A MESSAGE TO YOUR STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TODAY, DEMANDING THAT GIRLS SPORTS AND FEMALE PRIVACY BE PROTECTED AGAINST SEXUALIZED LEFTWING POLITICS!
Just last year, male prisoners pretended to be female in order to secure transfers to female-only prisons. This is a clear “gaming of the system” that anyone with common sense clearly sees.
Now more than ever, Americans must raise a consistent and unwavering voice that science and truth in Title IX matters and must not be changed. The future — and safety — of our girls depends on separate sports, showers, dorms, and other spaces reserved for sexual difference.
“LGBTQ+ allyship” means ruining sexual difference and eliminating the safety of female students because a boy claims to be a girl. We must stand firmly against this gender confusion.
The federal government continues to experiment with our children, but by adding your name to this message, we can push back with one powerful voice that our school districts must follow the science and protect female integrity!
Demand your State Board of Education follow the science: boys cannot become girls! SIGN NOW!
MORE INFORMATION:
Florida DOE blasted by The Hill for not being an “LGBTQ ally”
Male cheerleader chokes teammate after pretending to be a girl
22 sue the Biden Admin for tying school lunch money to transgender bathrooms
Prisoners request transfer to female prisons after claiming they're women
Photo: Wikimedia, sarahmirk. remixed
Libs of TikTok responded with a post which reads, “Minors aren’t getting ‘gender affirming’ surgery except for when they are. Just incredible journalism.”
Ennis repeatedly mocked Cole in the article, calling her heart-wrenching story a “script” and stating that her decision to de-transition means it was a mistake for her, not for everyone else who follows that path.
Cole followed up with the article by writing her own reaction piece, in which she stated that “Dawn Ennis shouldn’t be regarded as a credible journalist, much less an informed voice on medical transition in youth.”
In March 2022, a video of Ennis and U.K. women’s activist Kelly-Jay Keen-Minshull circulated on social media, showing the activist asking the journalist not to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms.
“Do not use female spaces!”
British women’s activist Kellie-Jay Keen confronted trans activist/writer, Dawn Ennis, at the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships in Atlanta. Ennis works for @LosAngelesBlade, the site that said Wi Spa penis incident was a hoax.pic.twitter.com/0Pp4qMiJTX
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2022
In response, Ennis said that the people he was with at the time were “very comfortable with having me in the bathroom” before asking another woman present to “call off your dog,” in reference to Keen-Minshull.
RELATED:
‘It almost killed me’: Ex-trans teen slams ‘gender transitioning’ in powerful speech
Leaked chat reveals Twitter employees considered deleting Libs of TikTok account
Homosexual teacher on leave after allegedly sending ‘inappropriate image’ to middle schooler