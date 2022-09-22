Gender-confused journalist openly supports violence against critics of LGBT agenda

The Biden Administration has proposed a series of expansions to Title IX for all school districts — including “protection” for transgender students — attempting to "make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX.”

School districts across America would force girls to share locker room with boys, changing and showering in the same areas, rooming together when traveling, and more — all if a boy says he’s a girl.

*** Transgender accommodations are an alarming affront against the dignity and safety of girls and cannot be tolerated or implemented in America’s school districts. ***

The dangers facing young girls are unimaginable. SEND A MESSAGE NOW to your State Board of Education: protect our girls and stop this insanity!

Florida’s state Department of Education is already sending memos across the Sunshine State, reminding school districts, private schools, charters, and more that they are not required to comply with the federal mandates — for now.

Demand that every State Board of Education follow Florida's lead!

The proposed Title IX expansions are litmus tests to leftwing loyalty, meaning that leftwing school districts and states will be quick to attempt enforcement of these new “civil liberties” on their school children.

The federal government will sure to add pressure on conservative districts like those in Florida — pressuring them to bow to the new ‘woke’ sexualized ideology of the left.

SEE HOW CONSERVATIVE STATES ARE ALREADY FIGHTING BACK AGAINST TRANSGENDER INFILTRATION INTO AMERICA’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS!

The Hill has already begun running attacks against Florida’s conservative politics, stating that “Florida is not known for its LGBTQ+ allyship.”

Propaganda pieces masquerading as news will only increase, pressuring lawmakers and school districts to bow to the leftwing premise that men can become women. We cannot allow this anti-science position to grip America’s school districts — endangering our nation's young girls.

*** This federal attempt to change the meaning of sexual difference is an affront to each state's liberties — a danger to girls everywhere — and it must end now! ***

SEND A MESSAGE TO YOUR STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TODAY, DEMANDING THAT GIRLS SPORTS AND FEMALE PRIVACY BE PROTECTED AGAINST SEXUALIZED LEFTWING POLITICS!

Just last year, male prisoners pretended to be female in order to secure transfers to female-only prisons. This is a clear “gaming of the system” that anyone with common sense clearly sees.

Now more than ever, Americans must raise a consistent and unwavering voice that science and truth in Title IX matters and must not be changed. The future — and safety — of our girls depends on separate sports, showers, dorms, and other spaces reserved for sexual difference.

“LGBTQ+ allyship” means ruining sexual difference and eliminating the safety of female students because a boy claims to be a girl. We must stand firmly against this gender confusion.

The federal government continues to experiment with our children, but by adding your name to this message, we can push back with one powerful voice that our school districts must follow the science and protect female integrity!

Demand your State Board of Education follow the science: boys cannot become girls! SIGN NOW!

MORE INFORMATION:

Florida DOE blasted by The Hill for not being an “LGBTQ ally”

Male cheerleader chokes teammate after pretending to be a girl

22 sue the Biden Admin for tying school lunch money to transgender bathrooms

Prisoners request transfer to female prisons after claiming they're women

Photo: Wikimedia, sarahmirk. remixed