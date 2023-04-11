‘Transgender’ man arrested for planning shootings at schools, churches in Colorado

William 'Lilly' Whitworth was charged with 'criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree' just days after a gender-confused woman killed three students and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville.

(LifeSiteNews) — Colorado police recently arrested and charged a young gender-confused man after discovering a manifesto detailing multiple shootings that were to take place at local schools and churches.

On Thursday, 19-year-old William Whitworth, who calls himself “Lilly,” was charged for “threats involving schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20.” The suspect was arrested on March 31, days after Nashville police fatally shot a gender-confused woman who murdered three 9-year-old children and three adults at a Christian school.

An April 6 press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office states that Whitworth was “formally charged” with “criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree (two counts), criminal mischief, menacing, [and] interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.” The charges were filed after a police investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 and the teenager’s bond is set at $75,000. He is being held at the Elbert County Jail.

The school district has confirmed that Whitworth was a former student, having attended three different schools for a total of nine months over two years.

Arrest records obtained by a local Fox News outlet explained that the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on March 31 after Whitworth’s sister informed police of her brother’s threats to shoot up schools, citing anger issues. The deputy who responded to the call reportedly found Whitworth’s house to be in extreme disarray, with “trash piled up all around the house to where it made it hard to walk inside” and “numerous containers filled with half-eaten food with mold growing inside and numerous alcoholic beverage containers lying around the house.”

The arrest affidavit also noted that holes in the wall indicated Whitworth having punched the structure. The suspect told the officer that he was “about a third of the way from” committing a school shooting that he had been planning for “a month or two.”

Timberview Middle School, where the suspect was a student from August to October 2016, was the “main target.” Whitworth added that there was “no specific reason” for choosing this school. Churches were also mentioned as additional targets.

Drawn layouts of at least the first and second floors of the school were found in the house, labeling different rooms. Law enforcement also discovered a manifesto that included lists of guns and instructions on 3D printing, names of intended victims, how to build explosive devices, and a final decision to target Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary, and Pine Creek High School. Whitworth described his manifesto as “schizophrenic rants,” further pointing to mental illness.

Authorities also found The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrick Engels and a notebook filled with suicidal ideations.

LifeSiteNews contacted the local clerk of the court office but did not immediately receive the full affidavit.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson pointed out that the almost-shooter included a list of various public figures, including mass shooters, politicians, and serial killers. “It calls Donald Trump a ‘con man’ and refers to ‘bad cops’ as ‘useless garbage,’” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

🚨BREAKING: Manifesto details Trans person’s plans to carry out multiple Colorado Springs school shootings. It calls Donald Trump a “con man” and refers to “Bad cops” as “Useless Garbage” pic.twitter.com/DoAsUujd9g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2023

The arrest and charges are the latest evidence that gender-confused individuals are frequently involved in violent attacks and mass shootings. After the tragic Nashville shooting last month, Johnson once again took to social media to highlight that there have been four shootings in recent history committed by people who self-identify as members of the LGBT community.

Around the same time, British feminist — who also publicly opposes men in women’s spaces and the mutilation of gender-confused minors — Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull was attacked by a mob of LGBT activists during a speaking trip to New Zealand. Last week, champion swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted by a gender-confused man for speaking out against men competing against women in sports.

RELATED:

Nashville shooter was being treated for ‘emotional disorder’ while hiding 7 guns in parents’ home

LGBT activist attacks lawmaker, police officer after Oklahoma House votes to ban child ‘sex changes’

Share











