Gender-confused man featured in United Airlines’ ‘Trans Visibility’ ad commits suicide

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) — A 25-year-old male flight attendant for United Airlines who identified as a woman and was featured in the prominent airline’s advertisement promoting “Trans Visibility” was found dead in his home in Colorado on Monday after posting a heartbreaking suicide note to social media.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” wrote “Kayleigh” Scott in an early morning social media post Monday.

“To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger,” he said. “To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated. Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better.”

Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office senior medical investigator Shannon Sanamo confirmed Scott died by suicide.

Scott’s family reacted to the tragedy in their own emotional posts to social media.

The young man’s mother said she was “unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life.”

“[Y]our smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood,” Scott’s mother said.

Scott’s sister, Ashley, responded to Scott’s post to confirm to concerned commenters that her brother had passed.

“Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her [sic]. We are going to miss her [sic] so much,” she wrote.

Scott had made headlines when he was featured in a “Trans Visibility Day” ad published by United Airlines in 2020.

Part of the commercial showed images of Scott before and after his “transition.” In a caption referring to the image of himself while he was still presenting himself as a man, Scott said people shouldn’t be “fool[ed]” by his “smirk,” and that “[t]here was so much pain behind that sweet boy’s eyes.”

Scott urged others who identify as LGBT to “come out” and “be counted,” and said his life was made better when he started work with United and came out as transgender.

“I was able to break free from the chains that held me and to this day, I’m living confidently as my true self,” he said.

That feeling appeared to change in 2022, however, when he wrote on Facebook on New Year’s Eve that “2022 has been a year packed with upset and difficulty.” He said he “saw too much death [and] loss in my life,” and “came to realize I work a meaningless job for a company that doesn’t value me as an employee.”

According to another Facebook post, Scott’s father passed away last summer. The two had had a difficult relationship, according to Scott.

“I had my heart destroyed, I lost my nice little home and had to downsize significantly and start over,” Scott said. “I’m really struggling to find happiness and hope. I’m begging 2023 to be better to me. Please.”

United Airlines told the New York Post in a statement that the company was “incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her [sic] family, friends and co-workers.”

People like Scott who identify as transgender are far more likely to experience suicidal ideation or commit suicide than people who do not. Tragically, a March 2022 study found that “82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.”

Despite this, however, in recent years rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture, and young children are actively being encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex, potentially contributing to lifelong psychological harm.

Transgender advocates often argue that so-called “gender-affirming care” (GAC), including mutilating transgender surgeries and cross-sex hormones, can help reduce suicidal ideation for gender-confused individuals, but research doesn’t bear that out.

A 2019 study by Richard Bränström Ph.D. and John E. Pachankis, Ph.D. that appeared to support the theory that “GAC” improves mental health was later retracted. A 2020 correction to that study found the “results demonstrated no advantage of surgery in relation to subsequent mood or anxiety disorder-related health care visits or prescriptions or hospitalizations following suicide attempts in that comparison.”

The study’s authors later admitted that their “conclusion based on the findings at hand in the article, which used neither a prospective cohort design nor a randomized controlled trial design, was too strong.”

In addition, a recent JAMA study pointed out that a 2020 correction to a 2010 meta-analysis concerning transgender surgical and pharmaceutical interventions found “no mental health benefit from gender-affirming surgery after comparison with a control group of [gender-confused] people who had not yet undergone surgery.”

A 2011 Swedish cohort study also found that “persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population.”

This week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a strong statement affirming the Catholic doctrine that God created human beings as male and female and that ultimate happiness will be found in respecting God’s will for creation.

Anyone who is experiencing suicidal ideation or who has a loved one considering suicide is encouraged to dial the 24/7 national suicide prevention hotline at 988 or visit 988Lifeline.org.

LifeSiteNews readers are strongly urged to pray for “Kayleigh” Scott’s soul, for his family, and for all others experiencing gender confusion, depression, or hopelessness.

