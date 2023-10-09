Gender-confused men on hormone therapy ‘up to 95% more likely to suffer heart disease’

In a study of trans people in Denmark, men taking estrogen as a means of 'gender affirming medical care' were found to be twice as likely to experience cardiovascular diseases compared with other men and 73% more likely than women.

(LifeSiteNews) – A recent study shows that gender-confused men who undergo cross-sex hormone treatments are at a significantly higher risk – up to 95% – of developing heart disease.

The study found that all transgenders, whether men attempting to present themselves as women or women attempting to present as men, were at significantly increased risk for a range of deadly cardiovascular conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels.

Published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, the study drew upon health data from 2,671 trans people in their early to mid-20s living in Denmark and compared their occurrences of heart disease with a control group of 26,700 people.

In general, men taking estrogen as a means of “gender affirming medical care” were found to be twice as likely to experience cardiovascular diseases compared with other men and 73% more likely than women.

Women taking testosterone were 63% more likely to develop heart disease than women, and more than twice as likely than men.

“Hormone treatments such as estrogen will increase fat mass and lower lean body mass, and increased estrogen is usually associated with increased risk of autoimmune disease and inflammation,” noted Dr. Dorte Glintborg, lead author of the study.

She also suggested that taking cross-sex hormones carries a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but that this had not yet been clearly confirmed.

The researchers noted that due to the limitations of their study they were unable to take into consideration other significant factors such as body mass index, family history of heart disease and lifestyle choices such as diet, smoking, and exercise.

The results of the study are unsurprising.

Research released last winter found that cross-sex hormones usage among gender-confused individuals led to “substantially increased risk” of serious cardiac issues, including heart attacks and strokes.

The results of that study were even more alarming: Gender-confused individuals who used cross-sex hormones have nearly seven times the risk of stroke and nearly six times the risk of heart attack.

Researchers presenting their findings at a conference of the American College of Cardiology said that “people with gender dysphoria taking hormone replacements as part of gender affirmation therapy [sic] face a substantially increased risk of serious cardiac events, including stroke, heart attack and pulmonary embolism.”

A 2019 study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine also found:

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading disease-specific cause of death for transgender people undergoing gender affirming treatment, with only suicide claiming more lives as the leader of all cause mortality. However, for transgender women, the risk of death from CVD is 3-fold higher than for all other groups.

Research reported by both the British Heart Association and the American Heart Association that same year arrived at similar findings:

“We already know sex hormones are important to cardiovascular health, and now we have people being exposed to high levels of sex hormones they normally would not have, which could be associated with cardiovascular benefit or risk,” said Dr. Christian Delles, a professor at the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

After reviewing dozens of studies, the researchers concluded the use of estrogen by transgender women may be associated with an increased risk of heart attack and ischemic stroke. On the other hand, the use of testosterone by transgender men did not seem to increase cardiovascular risk. Dr. Paul Connelly, one of the study’s researchers, said those findings were somewhat unexpected, because estrogen is thought to reduce inflammation and have a protective effect on the vascular system, while testosterone is thought to have a more mixed effect with some negative impact on cardiovascular health.

