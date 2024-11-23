Gender-confused Montana lawmaker claims he is ‘every bit as biologically female’ as women 

Gender-confused Montana state Rep. Zachary Raasch has refused to follow the ban on men entering women's washrooms, claiming 'trans women are women.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Gender-confused Montana state Rep. Zachary Raasch, a man who claims he is a woman, has refused to follow a ban on men entering women’s bathrooms, saying men who identify as women are female.

In a November 20 post on X (formerly Twitter), Raasch, a Democrat lawmaker who uses the name Zooey Zephyr, condemned Congress’ ban on men using women’s facilities and revealed that he will not follow the mandate.

“I literally just got out of meetings with members of Congress & used the bathroom on my way out,” he announced.

“Trans women are women—full stop. We’re every bit as “biologically female” as cis women & @SpeakerJohnson’s statement doesn’t change the fact that women’s spaces include trans women,” Raasch continued.

I literally just got out of meetings with members of Congress & used the bathroom on my way out. Trans women are women—full stop. We’re every bit as “biologically female” as cis women & @SpeakerJohnson‘s statement doesn’t change the fact that women’s spaces include trans women. https://t.co/B4gpBkuXRo — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) November 20, 2024

Raasch posted his comments just hours after Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced a ban on males using the U.S. House of Representatives’ female restrooms, a decision now made necessary by the election of the first member of Congress to call himself “transgender”.

This month saw the election of Democrat Sarah McBride, a male LGBT activist and Delaware state legislator who “identifies” as a woman, to Delaware’s At-Large Congressional District, in a “historic” victory left-wing activists took as a bright spot amid 2024’s overwhelming repudiation of the Democrat Party and its fixation on identity politics.

The issue has sparked debate online, with many pointing out that, despite his claims, Raasch remains a biological man and should not enter women’s spaces.

“You can change your name, wear women’s clothing, inject hormones, and get surgery, but nothing will change the fact that you’re male,” Libs of TikTok responded to his post.

You can change your name, wear women’s clothing, inject hormones, and get surgery, but nothing will change the fact that you’re male. You do not belong in women’s private spaces. pic.twitter.com/bse5nROeL4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2024

“You’re a man, stay out of our spaces,” one woman wrote.

“Im a transsexual, Im a male … I do not belong in women’s spaces and sports,” another user wrote. “Gender Ideology is cult like far left extremism that just caused your party to lose nationally, even losing ground in Blue states. Woke politics.”

“Cis” is short for “cisgender,” a neologism dating back to 1994. According to its inventor Dana Defosse, who was a grad student when he coined the expression, the word was not included in the Oxford or Miriam-Webster dictionaries until 2016. It implies that a man who recognizes his masculinity, or a woman who knows she is female, has merely accepted the gender identity he (or she) was “assigned” at birth. Although Defosse denies his brainchild is insulting, many people who are not gender-confused resent being described by terminology inextricable from transgender ideology.

It is impossible to change one’s sex.

