‘Transgender’ male swimmer denies impact of trans athletes on women’s sports

'There are a lot of factors' that determine athletic ability,' Thomas said, when asked about his success in women's swimming.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — University of Pennsylvania swimmer William “Lia” Thomas, a gender-confused man who competes against women in swimming meets, recently joined Disney-owned ABC and ESPN for an interview about his life and competition.

The special, called “Trans swimmer Lia Thomas breaks silence” addressed the controversy around the Penn swimmer. He swam with mediocre results against male swimmers, but then called himself a woman and began to dominate against women swimmers, including a victory in the 500 yard freestyle NCAA championships in March.

The ABC host said Thomas was “assigned male at birth.”

“I didn’t feel like I was a boy. I was like, this is not me,” Thomas told ABC. “This isn’t who I am.”

Thomas claimed he “lost muscle mass” and “became a lot weaker” after beginning “hormone replacement therapy.”

When asked about the suggestion that Thomas has an unfair advantage, the swimmer said there are “a lot of factors” that affect swimming ability.

“There are a lot of factors that go into a race, and how well you do, and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy,” Thomas said. He then said that his “transition” helped him become more “authentic.”

“We transition to be happy, and authentic, and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that even factors into our decisions,” Thomas said.

“Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports,” Thomas told ABC.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools Show Petition Text 4339 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media. And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age. This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now. SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children. With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children. Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools. Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March. SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children. 76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.” Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people. SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action. Thank you for signing the petition today. More Information: Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews



**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Multiple swimmers have spoken out against Thomas’ domination of women’s swimming. Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky swimmer who tied for fifth with Thomas, told Tucker Carlson that the NCAA forced her to give a trophy to the gender-confused man. “We’re just going to give the trophy to Lia. We respect and admire your swim, but Lia needs to hold the trophy,” an official reportedly told Gaines.

“It’s finally gotten to the point where it’s being shown, and it’s completely violating women and women’s rights, especially in sports,” Gaines told the Fox News host. “I am almost certain I’m speaking for a large majority of female athletes that this is just not okay and it’s not fair.”

Virginia Tech and Olympic swimmer Réka György wrote an open letter demanding the NCAA prevent the domination of women’s sports by men, though György used feminine pronouns to refer to Thomas.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation that declared University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant the “rightful winner” of the 500 yard freestyle championships.

Share











