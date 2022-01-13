‘Gender fluid’ bathroom rapist at Virginia high school sentenced, put on sex offender list

The judge also revealed that the boy allegedly attacked a third girl.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – The 15-year-old boy who raped a female classmate last year in the girls’ bathroom of a Virginia high school has been sentenced to probation at a residential treatment facility, amid new revelations that he allegedly attacked a third girl.

Judge Pamela Brooks also ordered the boy onto the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, noting that she had never before placed a juvenile on the registry. His psychosexual evaluation “scared” her, she said.

“Over the years this court has read many psychosexual reports, and when I read yours, frankly, it scared me. It scared me for you, it scared me for society,” Brooks told the boy, who was wearing a skirt and blouse during the bathroom rape at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County. Scott Smith, the father of the first victim, has described him as “gender fluid.”

The judge convicted the boy, whose name has been withheld, of “forcible sodomy” in October in the Stone Bridge case. She later ruled that he sexually assaulted another girl at Broad Run High School days before the October hearing. The Loudoun County school district had transferred him to the other school despite the previous bathroom incident.

The 15-year-old boy’s probation will last until he turns 18, after which he will return to court for “next steps,” NBC Washington reported.

Judge Brooks noted that her decision to order him to residential treatment instead of juvenile jail came only after his victims and their families asked that he given psychological help, according to the New York Post.

The judge also said that a third girl has accused the boy, though she has not come forward to bring charges, according to NBC Washington.

The Loudoun County school district’s handling of the shocking abuse cases sparked outrage last year, when it was revealed that school officials in the liberal county knew about the bathroom rape but publicly denied that it had happened.

In a May 28 email, Loudoun County superintendent Scott Ziegler alerted the school board that “a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom” that same day. The sheriff’s office “is investigating the matter,” he said.

But at a school board meeting in June, Ziegler claimed that “we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms” and that “the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.”

The board was at the time actively considering a policy to let students use bathrooms according to their “gender identity,” rather than their biological sex. The school board approved the proposal in August.

The district additionally failed to report the May rape in statistics required by state law, The Daily Wire reported.

Scott Smith also attended the June school board meeting, where he tried to tell his daughter’s story but was arrested for unlawful attendance.

The National School Board Association (NSBA) later cited Smith in a letter to the White House calling for federal investigations of parents who pushed back on left-wing school policies, likening them to domestic terrorists.

Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj personally prosecuted Smith, taking the usual step of seeking jail time for the grieved father. Biberaj was narrowly elected in 2019 with $850,000 from a PAC financed by George Soros.

Incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, has announced plans for an investigation of the Loudoun County school district. At least one school board member has already resigned amid the scandals.

