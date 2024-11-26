‘Gender transitioning’ males have 27x higher testicular cancer rate after using hormones: study

A peer-reviewed study found that males who used ’feminizing’ cross-sex hormones for more than two years were at massively heightened risk for testicular cancer, adding to a large body of evidence showing that ‘transitioning’ causes serious harms.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent study found that males who had undergone prolonged female hormone or puberty blocker use as part of so-called “gender transitions” were nearly 27 times more likely to have developed testicular cancer.

As the authors of the peer-reviewed study note, “This study challenges previous assertions that there is no link between testicular cancer and hormone” use, highlighting the inadequacies in prior research methodologies.

In layman’s terms, males who received feminizing, cross-sex hormones for more than two years were at substantially heightened risk for testicular cancer.

While correlation does not necessarily indicate causation, the authors of the report suggest that this rise in incidence “may be due to long term pretreatment with hormones or blockers.”

“Transitioning” interventions, including puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries, are never authentic medical treatments, as one’s immutable, God-given sex is not an illness.

The study looked at pathology reports on orchiectomy specimens — i.e., surgically removed testicles — undergone by males as part of their “gender transitioning” efforts.

“Unlike other studies in which patients underwent surgery after only 12 months of hormone [use], our investigation identified cancer in individuals on GAHT (‘Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy’) for more than 2 years,” wrote the researchers. “This suggests a potential heightened risk associated with prolonged hormone exposure.”

The researchers found that among the 458 cases investigated from January 1, 2018, to August 1, 2023, the incidence of germ cell tumors (GCRs) – the name assigned to tumors that grow within cells that develop into sperm or eggs – was found to be 26.5 times higher than that of the general population.

“With a growing number of adults identifying as transgender, and rates climbing each year, it is more important than ever to delineate the elements that increase cancer risk,” concluded the study.

“From the specimens analyzed so far, it is clear that hormone [use] has unequivocal effects on tissue architecture, as evidenced by microscopic findings showcasing discernible alterations in cellular structures, organization, and overall tissue morphology,” wrote the authors of the report. “Specifically, feminizing hormone [use] has demonstrated histologic changes including cytoplasmic vacuolization, maturation arrest, basement membrane thickening, tubular atrophy, and decreased Leydig cell counts within testicular tissue.”

“The higher incidence rate of testicular cancer among [gender-confused men] in our series may be due in part to maturation arrest” resulting from “hormones or blockers, a known risk factor for testicular cancer,” said the researchers. “This phenomenon is observed in transitioning patients” because of prolonged hormone use “and could potentially explain why study subjects have increased susceptibility to tumorigenesis.”

The researchers concluded:

Implications for patient care encompass heightened provider awareness of elevated testicular cancer risk in the [self-professed] transgender population, prompting more frequent screenings for timely intervention.

The correlation identified by these researchers is unsurprising.

In 2023, a study showed that gender-confused men who had undergone cross-sex hormones were at a significantly higher risk – up to 95% – of developing heart disease.

The study found that all gender-confused individuals, whether men attempting to present themselves as women or women attempting to present as men, were at significantly increased risk for a range of deadly cardiovascular conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels.

Published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, the study drew upon health data from 2,671 gender-confused people in their early to mid-20s living in Denmark and compared their occurrences of heart disease with a control group of 26,700 people.

In general, men taking estrogen as a means of so-called “gender affirming care” were found to be twice as likely to experience cardiovascular diseases compared with other men and 73% more likely than women.

Transgender medical and surgical interventions are increasingly being found to have disastrous side effects.

