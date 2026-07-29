Georgetown University offers ‘transgender’ housing, ‘gender transition’ resources, LGBT courses

Jesuit-run Georgetown University promotes transgender interventions and free chest binders to students and hosts classes with obscene, pro-LGBT content, among other radical activities, a new report details.

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( LifeSiteNews ) — Georgetown University, a nominally Catholic institution, provides gender-confused students with “gender inclusive” housing, free chest binders, and gender pronoun guidance, according to a recent report.

The university’s LGBTQ Resource Center publishes a web page directing students to “Resources for Transgender and Non-Binary Students,” including guidance on “changing your name” and “adding your pronouns” across campus, and so-called “Gender-Inclusive Housing and Restroom Access.”

The housing program provides accommodations for students who identify as “transgender,” “non-binary,” or “gender-nonconforming,” or other students who have opted into “Gender-Inclusive Housing.”

The website also directs students to the names of local medical providers that offer so-called “gender-affirming care,” including potentially chemical and surgical interventions. The names of organizations that offer free chest binders, and directions to access a “Queer Support Space” as well as a “Trans and Non-binary Support Space” are also provided.

Georgetown University also lists the non-discrimination regulations of Washington, D.C., including the “right” of students to be called by their “preferred name” and “gender-related pronoun,” and the “right” to “equally access student housing corresponding to your gender identity or expression.”

Homosexual and gender-confused students are also provided with a means by which they can report a “possible bias-related incident or hate crime,” including a Bias Reporting System.

The university’s page links to a guide called “I Think I Might Be Transgender,” which informs students that sex is “assigned” at birth, that “being trans is completely normal,” and that “everyone’s experience of gender is valid.”

Moreover, the university advises students that Washington, D.C., Medicaid pays for interventions deemed “medically necessary” for gender-confused individuals, such as cross-sex hormone and surgeries, Campus Reform noted.

Georgetown also offers LGBTQ-themed courses, including “Performing LGBTQ+ History,” which informs students that they will research and “perform in short theater works born verbatim from the oral histories and archival documents of real-world LGBTQ+ activists, change-makers, and allies.”

Students enrolled in the course were also made to watch an event featuring drag performer “LaWhore Vagistan.” According to a description of the event, “One highlight was a lip-sync rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone,’ layered with recordings from South Asian call centers—a piece that brought to light the nuanced experiences of South Asian workers navigating cultural assimilation.”

The new president of Georgetown University has said he repudiates the Catholic Church’s teachings on homosexuality, and he has also appeared to criticize the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The gender ideology promoted by the university is doubly egregious because it is radically antithetical to the Catholic faith and rejects the idea of objective truth, which is the basis of education.

Georgetown is ‘dangerous for Catholic families,’ experts say

Several Catholic leaders said it is clear Georgetown does not prioritize faithfulness to the Catholic Church.

“Georgetown was dangerous for Catholic families even before this,” Patrick Reilly, president of the Cardinal Newman Society, previously told LifeSiteNews via email. “What can be expected from a Catholic university president who publicly rejects Catholic teaching on sexuality? This is part of the truth that is foundational to Catholic education.”

“Every Catholic educator should vigorously oppose what this man embraced 11 years ago, and while I hope he has since returned to Christ, I can’t imagine trusting him as a leader of Catholic education,” Reilly said. “Jesus told Peter to feed His sheep, but Georgetown is leading lambs to the slaughter.”

He also pointed out that the Newman Society and a now-deceased alumnus filed a 126-page complaint with the Vatican over numerous problems at Georgetown. The complaint, which can be read here, detailed the university’s hiring of pro-abortion and pro-LGBT professors. In one egregious example, the leader of its “Moral Values Project” endorsed homosexual activity.

The departure of Catholic universities from their faith-based values and mission is widely attributed to the Land O’ Lakes statement, a document approved by presidents of various Catholic universities across the U.S. that declared independence from formal Church authority and doctrine.

A list of Catholic colleges faithful to the teachings of the Church is found in The Newman Guide.

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