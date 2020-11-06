Georgia announces recount as voter fraud questions abound

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

ATLANTA, Georgia, November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Georgia’s Secretary of State has announced that there will be a recount of ballots in the state of Georgia. As of writing, Joe Biden is ahead by fewer than 2,000 votes.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at a 10:30 a.m. ET press conference. “The final count in Georgia obviously has huge implications for the entire country.”

Raffensperger sought to reassure the public by pledging to take allegations of fraud very seriously. “In some states there are complaints about monitors not being allowed to watch the count. In Georgia, this process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors. If any member of the public raises legitimate concerns, we’ll investigate those,” he said.

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling followed up Raffensperger’s comments by pre-emptively answering whether the elections office was seeing widespread irregularities or fraud. “We’re not seeing widespread irregularities, we’re not seeing anything widespread. We are investigating any credible accusation with any real evidence behind it.”

He also noted that in a race as tight as the one in Georgia, fraud does not need to be widespread to make a significant difference. “When you have a narrow margin, little, small things can make a difference. So everything’s gonna have to be investigated to protect the integrity of the vote.”

“We are literally looking at a margin of less than, you know, a large high school,” he continued.

During his part of the press conference, Sterling gave an update on the numbers of ballots that had been received and noted that military and UOCAVA ballots postmarked Tuesday could still be arriving by the end of the business day. “So there are still an unknowable amount of ballots that would be available to be counted at some point, they are in the hands of the elections officials now, other than maybe the military or UOCACA ones.”

Seemingly in response, President Trump tweeted shortly after this press conference, “Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them?”

Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.