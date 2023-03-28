Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law partial ban on transgender mutilation of children

The new law fails to ban so-called 'puberty blockers' for minors, but it does bar doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones to children with gender dysphoria.

ATLANTA, Georgia (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Georgia has approved a new law which partially bans so-called “gender-reassignment” interventions for minors in his state.

On March 23, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia signed into law Senate Bill 140, which bars doctors from prescribing “cross-sex” hormones and surgical procedures to individuals under the age of 18 who present with gender dysphoria.

“Today I signed SB 140 into law to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Georgia’s children,” Kemp tweeted.

“As Georgians, parents, and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids – and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission,” he added.

The new law fails to ban so-called “puberty blockers” for minors and exempts certain individuals with medical conditions other than gender dysphoria. However, it does bar doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones to children with gender dysphoria. It also protects children from “[s]ex reassignment surgeries, or any other surgical procedures, that are performed for the purpose of altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics.”

In place of such harmful procedures, the law advises doctors to take “a wait-and-see approach to a minor with gender dysphoria,” allowing the child time to “mature and develop his or her own identity” without causing them “permanent physical damage.”

Exceptions to the law include individuals who require cross-sex hormones or surgeries for “medical conditions other than gender dysphoria or for the purpose of sex reassignment where such treatments are deemed medically necessary,” as well as “individuals born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development.”

READ: Gov. Kemp expected to sign Georgia lawmakers’ partial ban on trans interventions for kids

LifeSiteNews has previously reported on the dangers of transgender drugs and surgeries for children, warning that such interventions wreak devastating effects on both the mind and body and are tantamount to “sexual child abuse.”

Individuals have come out in support of the new legislation online, reminding detractors on social media that biological sex cannot change and therefore, the legislation was a matter of common sense.

“Let sanity rule,” tweeted one user. “Men cannot become women and women cannot become men. No matter how much a person pretends, wishes, or mitigates their body.”

“Great! Most obvious law of all time,” another wrote.

In recent years, the world has seen an unprecedented rise in people choosing to undergo hormone therapy and bodily mutilation to appear more like the opposite sex. As a result, lives have been destroyed by the irreversible effects, such as sterility, osteoporosis, and deformity. Studies have also shown that “the most common adverse event [in transitioners] was suicidal ideation.”

A 2022 study found that cases of gender dysphoria among minors between the ages of 6 and 17 in the United States had tripled from 2017 to 2021. The study pointed to social contagion and peer pressure as key factors in such a growth in gender confusion.

However, the majority of children with gender dysmorphia grow out of it: as many as four out of five children who experienced confusion about their sex resolve it before they reach adulthood.

Alabama, Tennessee, South Dakota, Mississippi, and Florida have also placed restrictions on the use of experimental hormonal interventions and sex-related plastic surgery for minors.

