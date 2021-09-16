Georgia hospital refuses to honor requests from couple gravely suffering from COVID to be treated with successful alternative treatments

Urgent communications to state attorney general and governor requested to force hospital to honor Power of Attorney rights of patients and daughter acting on their behalf.

CONTACT GEORGIA GOV. KEMP: Urge him to help protect medical and legal rights of COVID sufferers! Click to contact Governor Kemp, now.

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation, excoriated a Georgia hospital that won’t consider alternative treatments for a married couple languishing with severe cases of COVID-19.

“This is medical tyranny,” said the independent physician to LifeSiteNews, “[it is] a huge violation of every tenant of medical ethics and legal rights of patients.”

Joseph and Beverly Rickels, both in their mid-60s, were admitted to Piedmont Hospital on Sunday with a diagnosis of COVID pneumonia, according to their daughter Courtney Rimmer. While not being allowed to be present with her parents, she is their off-premises advocate and power of attorney.

Due to the lack of alternative treatments for pneumonia, Joseph has been put on end-of-life care and is expected to pass away within 24 hours.

Based on reports of disastrous results, and despite the hospital pressing them to do so, Joseph and Beverly each stipulated very strenuously that they did not want to be put on a ventilator.

Having read extensively on the success of alternative treatments, they requested a different protocol than the one involving the controversial, extremely expensive Remdesivir which the hospital had put them on.

Even the normally routine use of antibiotics for pneumonia is claimed to have been refused for the couple, but finally administered yesterday in response to repeated pleas. The family also solicited a second opinion from Dr. Vliet, whose organization considered the case and recommended a protocol involving hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). The hospital refused.

In a Wednesday phone call with Dr. Melissa Rhodes, her father’s physician, Rimmer told LifeSiteNews that she again requested changing of her father’s medication to the regimen recommended by Vliet’s office, which Rhodes flatly refused.

“I said, I want him [her father] to stop the Remdesivir and start hydroxychloroquine,” explained Rimmer. And Rhodes said, while the father has been seriously declining, “Absolutely not, that is not something that has been FDA-approved for COVID and that is not something that I will be doing in this hospital.”

According to Vliet, such a refusal from the hospital to consider a different treatment protocol which has shown tremendous success virtually everywhere it has been used, is a violation of the hospital’s “own patients’ rights forms that every patient signs, that every hospital has to provide, when you enter the hospital.”

Many doctors and other medical professionals have raised questions about the “perverse incentives” created due to financial conflicts of interest established last year by government agencies. For example, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) established enormous COVID-19 “relief funding,” awarding significant compensation to hospitals if patients were classified as COVID-19 positive ($13,000) or put on a ventilator ($39,000).

Last year, Minnesota state senator and practicing physician Dr. Scott Jensen explained how due to these financial awards from the federal government, “doctors and hospitals have an incentive to, if you will, massage the numbers.”

CONTACT GEORGIA GOV. KEMP: Urge him to help protect medical and legal rights of COVID sufferers! Click to contact Governor Kemp, now.

“Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate,” Jensen said on Facebook in April. “Why? Because if it’s a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for — if they’re Medicare — typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000,” he continued.

“But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000,” he said.

According to Rimmer, one of the doctors at Piedmont Hospital, Timothy Lin, said that “we don’t practice quack medicine at this hospital,” when asked about alternative treatment.

Yet, the success rates remain broadly recognized by physicians and even governments around the world.

Erin Maria Olzewski, a whistleblower nurse who made headlines last year documenting “fraud, negligence, and greed” that “led to unnecessary deaths” in New York’s Elmhurst hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated in April that in her experience at different locations, these treatments made all the difference.

“[In Florida] we treated our patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc … sent them home and they were fine.” In New York, “they were banning alternative treatments like hydroxychloroquine. The only thing they could do was to put people on ventilators.”

Olzewski indicated the financial incentives offered by the government dramatically impacted what was happening at Elmhurst. “You know, $13,000 to admit [COVID-19 classified] patients, and they were just admitting everybody.”

She further alleged that with the $39,000 incentive, the hospital would then put admitted patients “on a ventilator that they knew would kill them.” In addition, “in some cases” there was an incentive of “$10,000 [for] every death.” With families kicked out and not being able to monitor, it was “the perfect storm, and people took advantage of it.”

With her father in grave condition, her mother critical, and continuous attempts for them to either receive the requested medication protocol recommended by Dr. Vliet’s office, Rimmer is also attempting to have them transferred to a different hospital or hospice where this can happen, but time is of the essence.

“Just pray for my parents,” she said. “I think that what the hospitals are doing to all these patients is just criminal. They’re not listening to the patient’s wishes and they’re just doing what Dr. Fauci tells them, and I just don’t feel like it is a correct process.”

CONTACT GEORGIA GOV. KEMP: Urge him to help protect medical and legal rights of COVID sufferers! Click to contact Governor Kemp, now.

Developing…

For respectful communications regarding the recognition of patient rights, readers are encouraged to call the following:

Piedmont Hospital, Administration

(470) 490-1880

Mr. Chris Carr

Attorney General, State of Georgia

(404) 458-3600

Consumer complaints

(404) 651-8600 or (800) 869-1123

State board of medical examiners

(404) 656-3913

Governor, Brian P. Kemp

State of Georgia

(404) 656-1776

RELATED

COVID nurse explains becoming a whistleblower: ‘I recorded them murdering patients’

Did Fauci knowingly fast-track approval of drug with deadly COVID-like side effects?

Ivermectin works – it’s that simple

Minnesota lawmakers claim 40-percent inflation in state COVID death numbers

Hospitals have incentive to inflate COVID-deaths, CDC chief admits

Share











