Georgia vote-counters counted briefcases of ballots after sending watchers away, video shows

ATLANTA, December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — New evidence of potential vote fraud was unveiled Thursday before the Georgia Senate, in the form of video that appears to show a segregated batch of ballots being counted after the press and Republican election observers had been sent away for the evening.

Legislative hearings are currently underway in the Georgia Senate over allegations of fraud and irregularities in last month’s presidential election, which mainstream media outlets called in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

On Thursday, attorney Jackie Pick walked lawmakers through newly obtained security camera footage from a ballot-counting center in Fulton County’s State Farm Arena and the accompanying sworn affidavits from several witnesses:

“There is a lady who has blonde braids who comes out to announce, ‘we're going to stop counting. Everyone go home,’” Pick said. “What happens is everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press. But four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night. From that point, which is going to be about 10:25 when they all clear out or 10:30. And they will continue counting unobserved, unsupervised, not in public view as your statute requires, until about 1 in the morning.”

Once the observers are gone, the video appears to show election workers pulling four suitcases out from under a table that had been previously set up by the same blonde woman.

“So what are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other ballots, and why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared out with no witnesses?” Pick asked.

“These machines can process about 3,000 ballots an hour,” she noted. “You have multiple machines there, and they’re there for two hours, so you do the math: how many ballots went through those machines in those two hours when there was no one there to supervise?”

“That could easily be and probably is certainly beyond the margin of victory in this race,” Pick claimed. One of the Trump legal team’s witnesses estimates that the suitcases could hold up to 6,000 ballots apiece, for a potential total of 24,000 votes — almost double the margin by which Biden is alleged to have beaten President Donald Trump in the state.

Pick added that even while witnesses were present earlier in the day, they were cordoned off in an area of the room where they could not see the ballots or the scanners.

It’s unclear where the additional ballots came from or whether there’s an innocent explanation for the video. The Epoch Times notes that Fulton County officials have yet to cooperate with requests to provide one, though a county spokesperson did claim last month not to be “aware of direction given to any observers to leave.” As the video was submitted on Wednesday evening, senators have not yet reviewed it in detail or spoken with Fulton County officials about it.

Georgia has become a focal point for the battle over election fraud, due in large part to alleged deficiencies in the state’s signature-matching procedures and partly due to the fact that two of its races, which will decide control of the U.S. Senate, have yet to be decided. Gov. Bryan Kemp, a Republican, faces intense national pressure to call a special session of the state Legislature to address election fraud in hopes of flipping the state for Trump and shoring up potential vulnerabilities for fraud in time for the Senate runoff elections on January 5.

