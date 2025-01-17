German AfD leader endorsed by Elon Musk vows to ‘hold accountable’ people who caused ‘many vaccine deaths’

‘There have been so many vaccine deaths and people with vaccine side effects; for those people alone, I would like to see responsibility taken,’ AfD co-head Alice Weidel said during an X Spaces conversation with Elon Musk.

HAMBURG, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — AfD (Alternative for German) co-head Alice Weidel has vowed to “hold accountable” the people who enforced the draconian COVID regime and have caused “many vaccine deaths” and serious side effects.

Weidel recently spoke on an X Spaces with Elon Musk, who endorsed her party, stating that “only AfD can save Germany.”

During a party event held at the town hall in Hamburg, Weidel gave a speech in which she addressed the draconian COVID policies imposed in Germany.

“There have been so many vaccine deaths and people with vaccine side effects; for those people alone, I would like to see responsibility taken,” she said.

“You can’t make amends for that, but you can ask for forgiveness, and we can also forgive. But hiding and putting down opinions is something else, and I promise you this here today: This is something that we, as Alternative for Germany, will go after and hold these people accountable if they don’t take responsibility themselves.”

Weidel said that the mRNA shots were suddenly presented as the only alternative even though they were “highly experimental.”

The politician also stated that the government did not just make “mistakes” but purposefully lied about COVID and the jabs, as leaked documents from the top German health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, have showed.

READ: Leaked documents: German gov’t lied about shots preventing COVID, knew lockdowns did more harm than good

She announced that the AfD would initiate a parliamentary COVID investigation committee if her party reached the required 25 percent of the vote at the upcoming election.

The AfD leader said that there were still house searches being carried out by police of doctors who were critical of the mainstream COVID narrative. She compared the current German state, along with near-total conformity of all mainstream media outlets, with socialist East Germany.

Weidel thanked the people who took to the streets to protest the government’s draconian COVID policies and all the doctors and medical professionals who opposed the regime.

During the time of COVID, the AfD was the only party in Germany that unanimously opposed the government’s draconian policies, including an attempt to introduce a COVID shot mandate for people over the age of 60.

READ: Germany rejects mandatory COVID jabs for people over 60

Share











