German AfD politician says in fiery speech abortion treats unborn as second-class citizens

(LifeSiteNews) – German politician Vanessa Behrendt has given a passionate pro-life speech, calling out leftist parties for allowing the killing of babies and creating a two-tier society of the born and the unborn.

”Dear Madam President, dear survivors, I realize that none of you were aborted. You were all born,” Behrendt began her speech in the parliament of Lower Saxony.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician was immediately admonished by state parliament vice president Barbara Otte-Kinast for using the word “survivors” in the context of abortion.

“Okay… then dear people who were not aborted, because you were all born. Not from a birthing person, not from a person with a bonus hole, not from parent 1 or parent 2, but from a woman, from your mother,” Behrendt continued.

“You were also not born as anything but as a human being, a human being with rights.”

“ I warmly congratulate you on this because not everyone is so lucky. We are all survivors of a system that denies well over 100,000 people a year their most fundamental right – the right to life. A two-tier society of the born on the one hand and the unborn on the other.”

“ A society that kills. Not because it is allowed to but because it can. Because you here, SPD and Greens, have agreed that it is okay to kill babies.”

Behrendt gave her speech in the context of a debate around a bill regarding so-called “self-determined pregnancy.” The motion, which was ultimately passed with the votes from the Socialist SPD and the Greens, contained several provisions, including easier access to abortion and the demand for nationwide legalization of abortion in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy. Although the motion was accepted at the state level, abortion remains regulated at the federal level in the Criminal Code.

Behrendt is the politician who acts as Family policy spokesperson for the AfD in Lower Saxony.

“ My body, my choice, you say,” she stated. “I say that the freedom of the born ends where the freedom of the unborn begins. There is no qualitative difference between the born and the unborn. They are all human beings.”

“ In your political youth groups, they like to call unborn babies clumps of cells. I could say the same about you. You would be clumps of cells in suits. Every human being begins life with exactly two cells. One cell from their mother, one from their father. By the time a person is an adult, there will be around 37 trillion cells.”

“Doctors are to be forced to perform abortions. Even family doctors are to be allowed to perform abortions,” the AfD politicians noted. “And why? Because not every child is planned. Oh no? As a reminder, children are born through sexual intercourse, and no method of contraception is 100 percent safe. Everyone knows that. The logical consequence is that if you don’t want a child, then don’t have sex.”

“Eating cake can make you fat,” she said, drawing an analogy. “Anyone who has sexual intercourse, even with contraception, runs the risk of having a child. An act for which you are responsible, not the unborn child. And because you like to present this in a completely distorted way, it should be mentioned that of the more than 100,000 abortions a year, 35 have a criminological indication.”

By “criminological indication,” Behrendt referred to pregnancies that resulted from a crime, i.e. rape or incest.

“No, we don’t need more abortions. We need more respect and help for parents who do not turn an unplanned baby into an unwanted one. We therefore naturally and emphatically reject your proposal. And if I may make this personal comment, you should be ashamed of yourself,” the AfD politician concluded.

The speech sparked significant attention online, as it was a rare instance in which the terrible reality of abortion was articulated unapologetically in German politics. One user called it “one of the most blunt pro-life speeches ever given in a German parliament.”

