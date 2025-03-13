German AfD politician under ‘hate speech’ investigation after exposing LGBT ties to pedophile lobby

AfD MP Vanessa Behrendt faces a criminal investigation for warning about pedophile influences in the LGBT movement. Prosecutors accuse her of ‘hate speech’ for what she calls the ‘endangerment of children’ and defending parental rights.

(LifeSiteNews) — German AfD politician Vanessa Behrendt is under investigation for “hate speech” after criticizing LGBT ideology and exposing its connection to pedophilia in a viral post on X.

According to a report from NIUS, the Göttingen public prosecutor’s office is investigating Behrendt, who serves as an MP in the Lower Saxony state parliament, for the crime of “hate speech” (Volksverhetzung) for a post she sent on October 20, 2024.

The politician, who is the family policy spokesperson for the AfD Lower Saxony and a mother of two, wrote:

The rainbow flag stands for: The machinations of pedophile lobby groups, the endangerment of children through LGBTQ propaganda, the harassment of young children with transsexuality, the legal “cuddling” and “wrestling” of strange men with daycare children (“original play”) and the treatment of gender identity disorders with puberty blockers, hormone therapies and transgender surgeries. If we want to protect our children, there is only one party that really gets to the root of the issue: the #AfD!

She attached an image showing the German flag with the caption, “These are my colors” and an LGBT flag with the text “Those are not.”

Reacting to the investigation, Behrendt said: “If the commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse and harmful LGBTQ propaganda is presented as alleged incitement [hate speech], this once again shows the questionable state of freedom of expression in this country.”

“These proceedings clearly serve the purpose of intimidating the political opposition and me personally,” she added.

Behrendt also lamented the bias of the public prosecutor’s office against conservative and right-wing figures.

According to NIUS, the investigation against Behrendt is led by public prosecutor Svenja Meininghaus, who recently became internationally known for an appearance on the CBS program 60 Minutes. In the interview, Meininghaus and two other German prosecutors, laughed about the fact that German citizens were shocked when their phones and computers were confiscated for alleged “hate speech” on the internet.

German officials say it’s a crime to insult someone online and to repost something that isn’t true. pic.twitter.com/2xzXs7qMCy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

As proof of the link between LGBT and pedophilia, Behrendt referred to the organization “Krumme 13,” a group of pedophiles that has been convicted multiple times and who attended LGBT “Pride” parades regularly. At these “Pride” events, the flag of self-styled “MAP” (minor-attracted people) – or pedophiles – was also repeatedly displayed, the AfD politician said.

Behrendt recently made headlines for a viral pro-life speech in the state parliament of Lower Saxony, in which she slammed leftist parties for allowing the killing of the unborn and treating them as second-class citizens.

The case against Behrendt is the latest in a long list of lawfare against dissident citizens in Germany who express their views online.

In November of last year, police raided the home of an elderly man for sharing a meme calling the left-wing vice chancellor a “moron.” German YouTuber Shlomo Finkelstein has been imprisoned for months for “hate speech.” Among his alleged crimes were his stark criticism of Islam and playing a few seconds of a controvesrial song by an American comedian.

