German archdiocese allows use of nonbinary ‘gender star’ in youth ministry communications

The move to officially recognize ‘gender neutrality’ within diocesan communications marks a radical departure from Scriptural and Catholic teaching as well as human biology.

(LifeSiteNews) — A German archdiocese announced that it will allow the use of “gender stars,” which are asterisks used to indicate gender neutrality, in youth ministry communications.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Freiburg recently issued a Decree on the Use of Gender-Appropriate Language allowing the gender star to be used within German nouns “to express gender sensitivity” in communications for youth ministry, university ministry, and gender identity-focused adult pastoral programs.

The gender star is placed before German masculine or feminine word endings to signify the inclusion of those who identify as “nonbinary” rather than male or female.

Such gender stars are not to be used in “general official correspondence” or the Official Gazette of the archdiocese. Members of the archdiocese have also been instructed to use both feminine and masculine word forms side by side in communications, although they may substitute “gender-neutral” forms.

The decree also states that “Formulations that include a definition of (traditional) role patterns should be avoided and, if possible, replaced by gender-neutral terms (e.g. cleaners instead of cleaning ladies).”

The move to officially recognize “gender neutrality” within diocesan communications marks a radical departure from Scriptural and Catholic Church teaching, as well as human biology. Genesis clearly states that God “created them male and female” (Genesis 5:2).

Sex is genetically determined from conception by an individual’s male (XY) or female (XX) chromosomes and is manifested through male or female sex organs with distinct reproductive functions.

Thus, the pretense that a person can be “gender neutral” is a perverse rejection of God’s will and created order.

The Catholic Church in Germany is notorious for the prevalence of heterodox belief and practice among its laity and clergy, including its bishops. Most notably, the German bishops’ “Synodal Way” conferences have been condemned by prelates around the world for its statements at odds with perennial Church teaching.

