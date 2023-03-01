German autopsy report proves COVID jab caused heart, brain damage to 76-year-old

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent autopsy report from Germany proves that COVID-19 injections caused brain and heart damage in a 76-year-old man.
The autopsy case report was published last October in the peer-reviewed open-access journal Vaccines.
“A causal connection of these findings to the preceding COVID-19 vaccination was established by immunohistochemical demonstration of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein,” it states.
“The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines,” the author, Dr. Michael Mörz, concluded.
Dr. John Campbell, a popular retired nurse educator and COVID jab skeptic, addressed the study in a recent video. He explained that one can distinguish between injuries caused by a COVID-19 infection and the COVID shots by testing for the spike protein and the nucleocapsid protein.
READ: Swiss study shows heart injury in all mRNA COVID jab recipients, myocarditis in 3%
“So if you see spike protein on its own, that means it’s [caused by the] vaccine; if you see spike protein and nucleocapsid protein, that means it’s natural viral infection. That’s the difference between the two,” Campbell said.
The autopsy report states that “only spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart, particularly in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels” of the deceased.
“We can say definitively that this damage was caused by vaccine, not by the natural infection,” Campbell concluded.
The patient passed away three weeks after receiving his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the report. He suffered from acute brain damage which was very likely not caused by the man’s pre-existing Parkinson’s disease, the author reasoned. The autopsy also revealed myocarditis in the patient’s heart.
READ: ‘We should not mandate harm’: Pediatric cardiologist warns COVID shots linked to myocarditis in boys
“Furthermore, signs of aspiration pneumonia and systemic arteriosclerosis were evident,” the report stated.
“Encephalitis [acute inflammation of the brain] often causes epileptic seizures, and the tongue bite found at the autopsy suggests that it had done so in this case. Several other cases of COVID-19 vaccine-associated encephalitis with status epilepticus have appeared previously.”
The COVID injections could therefore have been directly responsible for the patient’s death, Campbell explained in his video.
“It looks like what happened here is the vaccine caused the brain damage, the brain damage caused the fitting [seizures], the fitting caused the patient to go unconscious and breathe in some of his vomit, and that was the cause of death according to the clinical reports,” he stated.
READ: Major autopsy report finds COVID jabs responsible for sudden cardiovascular deaths
“Why are autopsies not being done in the United States?” the YouTuber asked. “Why are they not being done in the U.K. on these unfortunate patients that die in these circumstances?”