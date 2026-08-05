German bishop targets SSPX as he restricts traditional sacraments in diocese

Bishop Heiner Wilmer said SSPX clergy have no ‘official ministry’ in his diocese and warned against participation in their liturgies and sacraments.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Heiner Wilmer has urged the faithful not to attend any events organized by the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) while stating that marriages witnessed by the SSPX are considered “invalid.”

In the latest issue of the diocesan bulletin, the bishop of Münster and head of the German Bishops’ Conference declared that the “clergy of the Priestly Society of St. Pius X does not exercise any official ministry in the Diocese of Münster.”

The sacraments administered by them are “administered without authorization,” Wilmer continued, adding that confessions heard and marriages solemnized by SSPX clergy would be “invalid.” Furthermore, Wilmer prohibited the Society from use of diocesan “church buildings, churches, chapels, parish halls, or other church premises.”

The bishop noted that for the faithful in his diocese who wish to attend Holy Mass “according to the Vetus Ordo liturgy,” the only options available are St. Aegidii Church in downtown Münster, the Candle Chapel of St. Mary’s Parish in Kevelaer, and the church and chapel of the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) in Recklinghausen. Outside of these locations, the responsible parish rector and the vicar general must approve a “traditional Mass.” It remains permissible for a priest to celebrate a Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) privately. However, this may not be announced publicly or to the faithful, so that it does not “assume the character of a public or communal celebration, either in reality or in outward appearance.”

Regarding the sacrament of matrimony in the traditional rite, Wilmer announced the following rules for the Diocese of Münster: they may also take place only at the designated locations and must be approved by the episcopal vicar general. The bishop stressed that “there is no automatic right” to get approval for the sacrament of marriage in the old rite and that decisions are made on a “case-by-case basis.” At least one member of the couple must be registered as having their primary or secondary residence in the Diocese of Münster. The officiating priest must be authorized to celebrate the TLM and must be incardinated in the Diocese of Münster.

Wilmer is known as a heterodox prelate and supporter of the heretical German Synodal Way. He regularly voted with the majority of bishops and the Synodal Assembly in favor of documents that seek to change Church doctrine.

To wit, Wilmer voted in favor of a Synodal Way proposition that calls for the “blessing” of homosexual unions. He also agreed with a document called “Magisterial Reassessment of Homosexuality” that called for a change in perennial Church doctrine and voted “yes” on a text that calls for the sacramental ordination of “female deacons.”

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