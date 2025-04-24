German bishops publish ‘blessing’ guidelines for ‘couples of all gender identities,’ citing Pope Francis

The German bishops approved guidelines for ‘blessings’ of ‘couples of all gender identities and sexual orientations,’ following ‘the pastoral approach’ of Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — The German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) published official guidelines for “blessings” of homosexual “couples,” the divorced and civilly “remarried,” and other irregular unions, following “the pastoral approach of the pontificate of Pope Francis.”

On Wednesday, the DBK and the lay organization Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) announced that they had adopted the text of the guidelines during a joint conference.

The “blessings” are meant to be an offer for “divorced and remarried couples, couples of all gender identities and sexual orientations, as well as couples who do not want to or cannot receive the sacrament of marriage for other reasons.”

However, the document is not legally binding and merely represents “practical advice.”

The guidelines state that the “blessings” can be carried out by clerics as well as laypeople with an episcopal assignment. The ceremony for the “blessings” should be marked by “greater spontaneity and freedom with regard to the life situation of those who ask for the blessing.”

“For this reason, no approved liturgical celebrations and prayers are planned for the blessings,” the document states.

“The way in which the blessing is conducted, the location, the overall aesthetics, including music and singing, should testify to the appreciation of the people asking for the blessing, their togetherness, and their faith.”

The guidelines also suggest Scripture readings and praises to God during the scandalous ceremony and offering courses for pastors who wish to carry out these “blessings.”

The document suggests that no one should be forced to commit the heterodox “blessings.” It states that “Pastors who nevertheless come to the conclusion that they cannot reconcile a blessing with their conscience or are unsure about this should refer the couple requesting a blessing to supportive persons (e.g. representatives for queer pastoral care, marriage and family pastoral care of the diocese).”

These guidelines for homosexual “blessings” were expected in Germany, since the heretical German “Synodal Way” had already decided a few years ago to allow and implement them.

However, Pope Francis’ highly controversial 2023 document, Fiducia Supplicans (FS), which endorsed the “blessings” of homosexual “couples” under certain conditions, offered much support to the heretical course that the German “Synodal Church” is taking.

The document acknowledges FS as a great encouragement and validation to the German bishops’ cause and uses multiple quotes from the document to justify their homosexual “blessing” guidelines.

“In order to bring the pastoral approach of Pope Francis’ pontificate to bear more strongly on this issue as well, it is the declared intention of Fiducia supplicans to ‘coherently combine doctrinal aspects with pastoral aspects’ (FS 3),” the document by the German bishops states.

Many orthodox bishops, priests, and lay professors, including the majority of the African bishops, have rebuked Fiducia Supplicans. Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that FS “leads to heresy.”

