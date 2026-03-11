German bishops slammed for naming priest involved in homosexual scandal to abuse victims board

The German bishops’ conference is facing backlash for promoting heterodox Fr. Wolfgang Rothe, an LGBT activist linked to a major homosexual seminary scandal, with multiple bishops reportedly criticizing the appointment.

(LifeSiteNews) — The German bishops’ Conference (DBK) has faced massive criticism for naming a heterodox priest, who has been accused of having a homosexual relationship with a seminarian, to its advisory board for sexual abuse victims.

A recently published exposé by the German magazine Cicero revealed that Fr. Wolfgang Rothe’s appointment to the DBK’s advisory board for sexual abuse victims in December 2024 had caused internal controversy at the time, with some bishops opposing the nomination.

Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg described the appointment as “unacceptable.” Cardinal Reinhard Marx, himself pro-LGBT, is also said to have objected to this appointment in November 2024. Critics have said that Rothe himself was a perpetrator, not a victim, of sexual abuse.

The criticism of Rothe goes back to his time as vice-rector of a seminary in St. Pölten, Austria. In 2004, Rothe was involved in a major Church scandal when he had to step down as vice-rector, after child pornography and photographs depicting homosexual activity involving seminarians and staff emerged. Photos also showed Rothe kissing a man.

The seminary was eventually shut down by the Vatican’s special investigator, Bishop Klaus Küng. Rothe and rector Ulrich Küchl were accused of allowing homosexual activity in the seminary. Bishop Küng said at the time that the seminary was defeating its purpose by turning out young men utterly unfit to serve the Catholic Church, citing the Church’s prohibition on ordaining men “who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies.”

Rothe has denied the allegations, but he has lost all appeals at Austrian courts and the European Court of Human Rights.

The controversial priest also claimed to have been the victim of sexual abuse by the then-papal investigator Bishop Küng. However, Church and state investigations into this allegation were inconclusive or were dropped due to the statute of limitations.

Today, Rothe, who is openly homosexual, is one of the most aggressively outspoken promoters of the LGBT agenda.

In March 2024, Rothe attended and promoted an event of the blasphemous, pro-LGBT “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

In 2021, Rothe sued Polish priest Father Dariusz Oko for “hate speech” for publishing an article exposing homosexual abuse within the Church. A German court subsequently fined Oko, in a move sharply condemned by Cardinal Gerhard Müller.

Rothe was also one of the activists behind an initiative in which Catholic clergy “blessed” homosexual “couples” in over 100 events celebrated throughout Germany on May 9 and 10, 2021, shortly after the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith had declared in a response to a dubium that the Church did not “have the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex.”

After the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith released the heterodox declaration Fiducia Supplicans in December 2023, Rothe was hailed as a “pioneer for the rights of queer people [sic] within the Catholic Church” by the prominent German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The Catholic initiative “New Beginning” (Neuer Anfang) also condemned Roth’s nominations publicly in February. Bernhard Meuser, co-founder of New Beginning, and theologian Gabriel Weiten, both of whom were victims of spiritual and sexual abuse as teenagers, strongly criticize the appointment. They described the news of Rothes’ appointment to the DBK advisory board for victims in December 2024 as “a punch in the gut.”

When they complained privately to the DBK in December 2024, both were rebuffed. “We ran into a wall,” Meuser and Weiten said. “There was stonewalling, appeasement, and silence at all levels of the German Bishops’ Conference, including the chairman of the DBK [Bishop Georg Bätzing].”

