German bishops vote 42-10 in favor of women deacons for entire Church

A document approved by the German bishops on Saturday calls for a female diaconate and further research into the possibility of ordaining women as priests and bishops.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN (LifeSiteNews) — The members of the heterodox German Synodal Way have approved a text calling for female deacons.

The text entitled “Women in Sacramental Ministries. – Perspectives for the conversation in the Universal Church” was approved by over 93% of the Synodal Assembly and over 80% of the 58 German bishops. The vote took place on March 11 during the fifth Synodal Assembly in Frankfurt am Main.

The document calls for a female diaconate and further research and studies into the possibility of women being ordaining deacons, priests, and bishops.

READ: German bishop claims the New Testament paves way for female ‘ordination’

The document stressed that a female diaconate should not be implemented only in Germany but in the entire Catholic Church.

“The German bishops advocate in Rome the admission of women to the sacramental diaconate for all those particular Churches which desire this on the basis of their pastoral situation,” it reads.

In the previous Synodal Assembly in September 2022, the members of the Synodal Way already approved a “foundational text” that called for female ordinations. The text approved on March 11, 2023, is considered an “action text” that focuses on the implementation of a female diaconate in Germany and the universal Church.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: We won't give any money to liberal bishops who attack the Faith Show Petition Text 13323 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Liberal bishops around the world continue promoting heterodox views on homosexuality, female priests, divorce, contraception, and more — advancing anti-Catholic positions that jeopardize the salvation of souls. Such bishops often sideline, ignore and even persecute traditional Catholics who simply ask that the Faith be preserved and passed on to their children. But traditional Catholics cannot be silenced any longer, which is why we are uniting in this international boycott of modernist bishops and dioceses until the deposit of Faith is upheld by the hierarchy again. SIGN: We will not fund modernist bishops or priests who undermine the Catholic Faith, but rather direct our contributions towards faithful clergy and orders that work for the salvation of souls. There are countless examples of bishops working against Christ's Church in calling for divine law to be ignored in favor of sexual, doctrinal and liturgical deviancy, even trying to clamp down on Catholics who practise the Faith. Just last year, Cardinal Cupich banned traditional prayers after Mass, and more recently has curtailed the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. Cardinal Cupich has banned the Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass



Who but a devil would ban these prayers after Mass — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) August 27, 2021 The attack on the Faith is out in the open, with modernist bishops causing scandal in countless ways: Shutting down the Latin Mass in numerous parishes

Rejecting the Church's teaching on sodomy

Ignoring Vatican cover-ups of abuse by fellow bishops

Celebrating LGBT Masses

And so much more! We have seen enough. Now is the time to show true Catholic unity against those who undermine the Faith - do not be bullied into submission by these men who would disfigure Christ's Church. JOIN THE BOYCOTT & SHARE! Tell everyone you know to STOP giving money to bishops who attack the Catholic Faith. "We therefore commit to a financial boycott of modernist bishops until the hierarchy resolves to uphold the entire deposit of Faith." If the bishops refuse to uphold and protect the teaching of Christ's Bride, the Catholic Church, then we must refuse to support them until they repent. Thank you P.S. — Demanding that liberal bishops be held to account through financial boycott will help save the Church from doctrinal and pastoral ruin. This is the first step in restoring the Faith for future generations. Our time is now, so please join us by signing today! Photos: Pope Francis. Flickr. Long Thiên; Cardinal Cupich. Flickr. Goat_Girl; Collection Plate: Lisa F. Young/Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: Over 80% of German bishops present approve Synodal Way text calling for women’s ordination

The heterodox text of the Synodal Way is clearly at odds with perennial Church teaching. The Catholic Magisterium has always taught that the fact that Jesus chose only men when He instituted the sacrament of the priesthood during the Last Supper has forever bound His Church to hold to an exclusively male priesthood. Pope John Paul II reaffirmed this teaching in his 1994 apostolic letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis.

She [the Catholic Church] holds that it is not admissible to ordain women to the priesthood, for very fundamental reasons. These reasons include: the example recorded in the Sacred Scriptures of Christ choosing his Apostles only from among men; the constant practice of the Church, which has imitated Christ in choosing only men; and her living teaching authority which has consistently held that the exclusion of women from the priesthood is in accordance with God’s plan for his Church.

John Paul II furthermore declared that “the Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful.”

During the fifth Synodal Assembly, which took place from March 9 to 11, the members of the heterodox Synodal Way also approved a text that called for laypeople to preach during mass and confer baptisms and a document that allows for “sex changes” on baptismal certificates and paves the way for “transgender” priests.

Share











