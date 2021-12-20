German court rules against vaccine passport for access to retail stores

HANOVER, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — A German court in Lower Saxony has ruled against denying people who have neither proof of vaccination against COVID-19 nor proof of recovery from it from shopping in retail stores.
The ruling was issued Thursday and published on the official website of Lower Saxony’s higher administrative court. It is the outcome of a lawsuit that was filed by a retail store to contest the so-called 2G rule, which until then barred unvaccinated and “unrecovered” people from entering retail stores.
“Given the controllable rates of infection, the little effect of the measure, and the considerable encroachment on fundamental rights, the 2G rule in the retail sector currently proves to be inappropriate,” the ruling stated.
The 2G rule had been enforced in the retail sector in Lower Saxony since Sunday before last.
As governments across the globe seek to mandate abortion-tainted Covid-19 “vaccines” on millions of people against their will, medical autonomy continues to diminish worldwide, setting a dangerous precedent for future generations.
In response, during this Season of Advent, we have an important petition sponsored by Deacon Nick Donnelly of England, which makes the case that reception of the COVID vaccines currently available in the Western World is “morally illicit” for virtually all, if not every individual, in ordinary circumstances.
“The Bethlehem Declaration” has already been initially endorsed by three Catholic prelates, including Bishop Athanasius Schneider, several priests and many scholars, activists and journalists from the United States, Europe, and Australia.
It also provides a compelling presentation, rich with hyperlinked resources documenting that not only are these injections morally illicit, but ineffective, unsafe, and unnecessary.
Calling mandates for reception of these chemicals “acts of violence” and “criminal,” the document also encourages those facing these difficult situations to exercise the virtue of prudence to the best of their ability while providing plenty of information to assist them in doing so.
Deacon Donnelly said this manifesto received its name since the Church is presently contemplating the “baby Jesus who manifests the sanctity of life of all babies, created in the image and likeness of God.”
“Bethlehem is also associated with the massacre of the Holy Innocents by King Herod,” he said. “This petition gives us the opportunity to protest on behalf of these silenced victims of the pharmaceutical industry” who have been exploited and used for the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines.
Another signatory, child advocate Elizabeth Yore, called the Bethlehem Declaration “an outstanding document” which serves as “the definitive response to the globalist tyrannical health Madness.” Encouraging everyone to read it, she said, this petition “must resonate strongly amidst the noisy covid clatter.”
“I so love the gravitas of this grace-filled and divinely inspired document,” Yore said.
The Bethlehem Declaration concludes with the following appeal expressing the intention of this petition:
We therefore respectfully appeal to the Holy Father, the CDF, all Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, lay faithful, and all people of good will to vehemently oppose the reception of these morally tainted, dangerous, and ineffective products, along with the gravely unjust mandates for their reception being imposed upon millions of students and workers across the Christian West.
The Bethlehem Declaration:
Challenging the moral liceity of the abortion-tainted experimental injections for COVID-19 and calling for universal opposition to ‘vaccine mandates’
'For by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man’ (GS 22).
Whereas the Second Vatican Council rightly summarized the horror of abortion classifying it as an “abominable crime” which also encompasses a “supreme dishonour to the Creator” (GS 51 § 3; 27);
Whereas St. John Paul II taught all must oppose such deliberate “murder” of the most vulnerable with “maximum of determination” (EV, 58; CL, 38);
Whereas, the sanctity of pre-born babies, created in the image and likeness of God (Gen 1:27), is gravely violated by their utilitarian exploitation and commodification; thereby furthering the descent of the human race into “a civilization of ‘things’ and not of ‘persons’, a civilization in which persons are used in the same way as things are used” (St. John Paul II, GS, 13);
Whereas all of the experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines currently available in the Western world, are abortion-tainted having been tested or developed through the abuse of stolen fetal cells from the bodies of murdered pre-born children…
TO CONTINUE READING THE BETHLEHEM DECLARATION AND SEE ITS INITIAL SIGNATORIES CLICK HERE
**Photo Credit: Mike Baumeister on Unsplash
The woman who filed the lawsuit operates a retail store stocked with “a variety of goods.” She objected to the 2G rule, saying that the measure was both unnecessary and incompatible with the principle of equality. The name of the woman who filed the lawsuit has not been published in Germany.
The Hanover court ruled in her favor, arguing among other things that the German Senate recently found that reliable evidence about infection in the retail sector is lacking. The court also pointed out that “the vast majority of contacts between customers takes place in the food and grocery sector, which is currently not subject to the 2G rule.” It also deemed that the ability of retail stores to enforce face covering requirements is a sufficient protective measure.
The ruling will benefit not only this retail store but all retail stores in Lower Saxony. The decision cannot be appealed and was issued with immediate effect Thursday.
The decision of the court against the discriminatory measure appears to be exceptional, as the current overall trend in Germany is toward hardening COVID restrictions. The Archdiocese of Berlin, for instance, recently issued a series of new regulations, essentially barring unvaccinated Catholics from attending most church services during Advent and Christmas.
In addition, another lawsuit against the application of the 2G rule in the retail sector was filed in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. There, however, the court dismissed the case, arguing that the 2G rule was a good way to counter the spread of COVID-1,9 especially considering the recent discovery of a new variant.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.