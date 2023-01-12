German court orders Holocaust survivor to be sent to psychiatric institution for forced COVID shots

Jewish composer Inna Zhvanetskaya has been taken to a safe place by friends to prevent her arrest.

STUTTGART, Germany (LifeSiteNews) – German authorities want to put a famous Jewish composer and Holocaust survivor into a psychiatric clinic and force her to take the COVID injection.

Inna Zhvanetskaya, who lives in Stuttgart, Germany, was supposed to be taken to a psychiatric institution and forcefully injected with the COVID jabs on January 11, according to the news outlet Report24, which has been in personal contact with Zhvanetskaya.

However, according to several reports, she has been transferred to a safe place by friendly activists who wanted to prevent her arrest.

The 85-year-old Zhvanetskaya sent a video message to Report24 saying that “music is my life, and if they take away music from me then they take my life.”

Report24 also received a copy of the court order, which authorizes her forceful transfer to a psychiatric institution and for her to be forcefully injected with the COVID-19 shots “for her own good.”

The court order was officially appointed by her professional guardian, which seems somewhat contradictory given that the German national federation of professional guardians is strictly against forced vaccinations of patients against their wishes, according to statements made on their website.

The court order claims that Zhvanetskaya has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses, including dementia, delusional disorder, narcissistic “grandeur self-image,” egocentrism and logorrhea. She also allegedly suffers from severe obesity and heart disease.

However, many of these diagnoses were called into question by critics after the story made the rounds in alternative media circles. Report24 journalist Will Huber pointed out that Zhvanetskaya does not appear to be extremely overweight in the video she sent, which seems to contradict the claim that she is severely obese.

Mascha Orel, co-founder of a humanitarian organization for holocaust survivors, reportedly spoke with Zhvanetskaya and said she cannot confirm any of the diagnoses that were alleged in the court order.

“I talked to her on the phone for an hour,” Orel said, according to a report by TKP. “She is vulnerable, frightened, and has lived in this state for about two years, as her legal guardian has apparently tried to institutionalize her several times.”

“She drew an unequivocal comparison: ‘It’s like when Dad was at the front and Mom had to flee with me and my brother.’”

Orel said that Zhvanetskaya is introverted and autistic but added that this is “normal for a highly talented artist.”

Orel also mentioned that Zhvanetskaya did not want to take her medication at one point and that this was likely a reason for her legal guardian to call for her to be institutionalized.

Zhvanetskaya’s father, who was a doctor, “probably also taught her to weigh the benefits and risks. She has a very conscious approach to the subject and that is probably why she refused the vaccination so staunchly,” Orel said.

Another interesting detail about the court order is the fact that it claims Zhvanetskaya’s birthday is on January 20, 1939, even though all other sources say that she was born in 1937.

Many lawyers, activists, doctors, and alternative media outlets have come to the defense of Zhvanetskaya and have blasted the action taken by German authorities.

“This decision is a gigantic judicial scandal,” lawyer and expert for medical law Beate Bahner wrote in a Telegram post.

Professor Martin Haditsch, who was one of Austria’s most famous critics of the COVID-related government measures, said that the forced vaccination represents a violation of the Nuremberg Code, which forbids medical experiments on humans since the COVID injections were not properly tested before being introduced to the market.

Zhvanetskaya’s lawyer, Holger Fischer, who appealed the court order, gave an update on his Telegram channel on January 12, saying the district court of Stuttgart granted his urgent application to suspend the compulsory vaccination until the decision on the appeal is made. However, Zhvanetskaya could still be forcefully institutionalized at any point, according to Fischer.

The Jewish composer was born in 1937 in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. The city was occupied by Nazi Germany between July 1941 and March 1944. She created numerous works of classical music throughout her career that were played by orchestras around the world.

