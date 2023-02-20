German doctor says none of patients’ COVID jab injuries have been offically recognized by gov’t

Dr. Jörg-Heiner Möller told the German news outlet Nordkurier that of his 120 patients who suffer from PostVac syndrome, not one was recognized as vaccine-induced injury.

(LifeSiteNews) — A German doctor who has been treating patients who suffer from so-called “PostVac” syndrome said that none of his patient’s ailments were officially recognized vaccine injuries caused by the Covid injections.

Dr. Jörg-Heiner Möller told the German news outlet Nordkurier that of his 120 patients who suffer from PostVac syndrome and who have reported their vaccine injury to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (federal German regulatory body for vaccines and biomedicines) “in not one (!) was the disease recognized as vaccine-induced injury.”

“Now the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, as far as I know, does not examine the clinical facts of the vaccine injury,” Möller stated. “But who actually does this? And how can it be that those demonstrably ill as a result of the vaccine do not appear in any statistics? That can mean only that the number of vaccine injuries is substantially higher than official agencies proclaim! Transparency is urgently needed here!”

Möller, who is an expert on heart disease, told Nordkurier that he is treating patients that suffer from PostVac or PostCovid syndrome: “[T]hese are two names for the same emerging autoimmune disease, one caused by the Coronavirus itself, the other triggered by the Corona vaccine.”

He revealed that of the 170 patients he treats that suffer from this autoimmune disease, 120 are “PostVac” patients, meaning that the disease occurred shortly after receiving a Covid shot.

These PostVac or PostCovid patients often develop a severe fatigue syndrome, and some are no longer able to leave their beds, according to Möller.

In most cases, cognitive disorders occur, which are often misinterpreted as dementia. This can lead to people getting distracted at the wheel of a moving car and forgetting that they are driving, the German doctor said.

Other symptoms include severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, visual impairment, and a sudden rapid heartbeat.

“Forty percent of my patients are unable to work, what this means for our social system can only be imagined!” Möller stated.

The heart specialist explained that many patients would be misdiagnosed “[b]ecause in most cases, neither conspicuous laboratory values are detected, nor do pathological medical examination findings stand out. And so many medical colleagues make it all too easy for themselves by dismissing the clinical picture they don’t understand as psychosomatic, thus increasing the patients’ suffering even more than it already is.”

Möller gave a few examples of what his patients have to deal with: a mother that is unable to take care of her children because of her severe fatigue, a pilot that cannot fly a plane anymore, or a father that is unable to even read the shopping list.

“I see destroyed lives, financial downfalls, broken relationships, severe depression where antidepressants do not help in any way, and — suicides, increasingly,” Möller said. “I have rarely seen so much despair and often found myself crying after talking to these patients. I have never seen anything like it!”

There are two therapies that can sometimes be helpful, according to Möller. One involves an autoantibody binding substance called BC007 that was developed in July 2021 that showed good results on some patients who suffered from “Long Covid.”

“It has helped all four patients in this therapeutic trial, some of them in an impressive way, three of them permanently, one of them relapsed after six months,” the doctor told Nordkurier. “This healing success has been known since July 2021. So far (over 18 months later), a trial with this drug has not even started, I won’t comment on that.”

“As long as BC007 has not been approved, only so-called ‘blood washing’ remains as a therapeutic option: If autoantibodies are identified as the decisive factor in the disease, the necessary logical consequence is to try to remove this very autoantibody by means of immunoadsorption.”

The problem with the so-called “blood washing” therapy is that it costs between 11,000 and 18,000 euros, which means that many of Möller’s patients cannot afford it.

