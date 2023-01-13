German doctor sentenced to jail for handing out mask exemption certificates

The 59-year-old doctor was ordered to two years and nine months in prison and issued a fine of 28,000 euros.

WEINHEIM, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — A German doctor was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for issuing face mask exemptions during the COVID crisis.

According to German media reports, the physician issued more than 4,000 mask exemption certificates, many of them without ever seeing the patients. The doctor now stands accused of selling mask exemptions and issuing false medical attestations.

In addition to the prison sentence, she has to pay a fine of 28,000 euros ($30,300) and will temporarily lose her medical license.

One of the doctor’s employees was also sentenced to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($2,920) for cooperating with her employer in the alleged crime.

While supplying medical exemptions to patients without having seen them is against the law in Germany, face masks have been shown to have negative health effects as well as being ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Despite their ineffectiveness and negative effects on mental and physical health, masks were mandated in most public places in Germany for months, including schools, public transport, and grocery stores.

According to the prosecution, the reason for issuing the mask exemption certificates was the political views of the doctor from Weinheim in the Rhine-Neckar district. The 59-year-old considered the legally required COVID-related restrictions to be inappropriate and unconstitutional. The accused doctor had spoken out against the mask mandates repeatedly at demonstrations and on videos uploaded to YouTube.

The RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland reported that more than 100 protestors showed their support for the accused doctor in front of the court building during the trial.

In a similar case in mid-November 2022, a doctor in Bavaria received a one-year suspended sentence and a fine of 50,000 euros ($54,118) for issuing mask exemption certificates to school children without seeing the patients.

