German doctor sentenced to over 2 years in jail for issuing mask and COVID shot exemptions

DRESDEN, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for issuing mask and COVID shot exemptions.

The 67-year-old Dr. Bianca Witzschel was also banned from working as a doctor for three years and fined around €47,000 ($ 50,472), which the court claims is equal to the amount that she reportedly made for issuing around 1,000 exemptions.

Apollo News reports that Witzschel is said to have issued “fake” certificates that exempted patients from wearing masks or receiving the experimental COVID jab in 1,003 cases across Germany between 2021 and 2022.

The court also punished Witzschel for the possession of a stun gun without a license.

The ruling also mentioned the fact that the 67-year-old is said to have identified herself as a member of the “Reichsbürger” movement – a group that is said to reject the modern German state – and to have been part of the “Indigenous People of the Germanites.”

The German judge completely disregarded overwhelming evidence that the experimental COVID injections have caused millions of deaths and serious injuries and the dramatic recent pronouncement from a former Japanese government minister apologizing for such deaths, as well as evidence that masks do not stop the spread of COVID and can actually harm users.

The case of the doctor was treated like that of an exceptionally dangerous, violent criminal by German authorities. Witzschel had been held in custody since February 28, 2023. The first day of the trial took place on November 14, eight months after her imprisonment. The trial began not in the usual criminal courtroom at Dresden District Court but in a high-security wing of the Dresden prison on Hammerweg. In addition, Witzschel was led into the courtroom by several security officers on the first day of trial, Apollo News reported.

In the run-up to the court case, authorities had already carried out large-scale searches of witnesses’ homes. The police searched 140 private homes, mainly in Bavaria. A total of 174 exemptions were seized. According to Apollo News, 360 police officers were involved in the house searches.

After Witschel was arrested in February 2023, journalist Boris Reitschuster compared the immense effort and resources that the German authorities put into her case to much worse, violent criminals who often receive more lenient treatment.

“If the state almost regularly lets serious criminals go free because the justice system is overwhelmed and child molesters, for example, get off without prison sentences time and time again, while at the same time crimes with a political background are prosecuted excessively, then critical journalism must contrast this,” Reitschuster wrote.

According to the state-funded news show Tagesschau, supporters of Witzschel had to be escorted out of the courtroom when the judge read the verdict, as they started complaining loudly and sang the German national anthem.

In his explanation of the ruling, the judge claimed regarding COVID: “We had an epidemic that was comparable to the cholera of the 19th century.”

Journalist Stefan Magnet commented in response on X, saying, “The judge who sentenced Dr. Witzschel to a long prison sentence compared Corona in his justification with the cholera epidemics of the 19th century! Back then, every 2nd infected person died!”

“It’s completely insane how this justice system acts today,” he added.

In addition to evidence of deaths and serious injuries due to the COVID jabs, it has furthermore been shown that the injections are ineffective in preventing the transmission of the virus.

Multiple studies have shown that masks do not help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and can have negative health effects for wearers.

A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine in November 2022 found no difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in stopping the spread of COVID-19. These findings were mirrored in a January 2023 Cochrane meta-analysis on mask effectiveness.

A May 2023 study published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety indicates that N95 respirators may expose wearers to dangerous levels of toxic compounds linked to seizures and cancer.

