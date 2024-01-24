German ecumenical pro-LGBT group admits to having promoted pedophilia in the past

'Homosexuals and Church' acknowledged in a statement that the group had a positive attitude toward pedophilia.

(LifeSiteNews) — A German ecumenical pro-LGBT group admitted to having been influenced by a criminal pedophile and promoting a positive view of pedophilia.

The group “Homosexuals and Church” (HuK) published a statement titled “Reappraisal of the HuK’s stance on pedosexuality since 1977,” in which the group acknowledges that it had a positive attitude toward pedophilia and was heavily influenced by Professor Helmut Kentler, who turned out to be the mastermind behind state-sponsored pedophile network in Berlin.

A study by historian Professor Klaus Große Kracht from the Research Center for Contemporary History in Hamburg published in January revealed the influence of Kentler on the pro-LGBT group. The HuK is now calling on current and former members and others close to the organization to submit their experiences on the issue in order to investigate and process the group’s controversial past.

“The Ecumenical Working Group Homosexuals and the Church was founded in 1977 at the Protestant Church Congress in Berlin; it has been a registered association since 1986,” the group’s statement reads.

“Until 1997, the HuK had a sympathetic stance towards pedosexuals under the influence of the emancipation and liberation movements of the time. Some members were in favor of sexual relationships between adults and children or adolescents; consensuality of equals was assumed.”

“Helmut Kentler, a psychologist, social scientist, and professor of social pedagogy from Hanover who was also a HuK member, played a key role in shaping this position.”

“The perspective of protecting children from abuse was only partially present in the HuK,” the organization admitted.

“The association found it difficult to adopt a definite stance on the subject. It was not until 1997 that it distanced itself clearly from the issue, partly due to pressure from outside and partly due to greater commitment from women.”

“In the years that followed, the topic disappeared completely from the consciousness of the association’s members; it was only in 2021 that the HuK decided to research this part of its history, track down any cases of abuse, and draw appropriate conclusions.”

The stated goal of HuK is to eliminate “all forms of discrimination,” and the group demands “the full participation of all people in church and social life.”

“We want to work with parishes, church associations, and committees to search for an ethic of sexuality in which lesbian and gay relationships can also be lived on an equal footing,” the organization states on its website.

“We want to invite everyone to share spiritual life with us,” the group proclaims. “We want to be recognizable as Christian people in the queer public sphere.”

Helmut Kentler and his state-funded network of pedophiles

For the second half of the 20th century, Berlin youth welfare offices placed children and adolescents in the care of pedophiles as part of the so-called “Kentler experiment.” Kentler (1928-2008) was the mastermind behind the pedophile network.

The point of the “Kentler experiment” was to give homeless and delinquent boys to male pedophiles. The pederasts would take the children and teens into their homes to supposedly care for them and help them regain an “ordered life.” In exchange, the foster fathers would get “sexual acts” with the boys, as the co-founder of the pro-family organization “Demo Für Alle” Hedwig von Beverfoerde explained in a documentary about the case.

The horrific actions of Helmut Kentler and his pedophile network became public years after his death in 2008.

In 2016, the Senate of Berlin commissioned a study to investigate his case after public pressure followed media reports. Furthermore, two victims of the Kentler experiment went public with the details of their abuse stories in 2017.

A 2020 report by the University of Hildesheim stated the following regarding the Kentler experiment:

Overall, we assume that there was a “network” […] of actors through which pedophile positions were tolerated, strengthened, legitimized, and pedophile assaults in residential communities and care settings were not only tolerated, but also arranged and justified. It can be assumed that several employees of the Senate Administration as well as of district youth welfare offices were intertwined in this network and thus organizationally facilitated access, e.g. for pedophile men to the young people […]

Kentler was one of the most respected sexologists of this time and his ideas found their way into the curricula of public schools in Germany via the so-called “sexual education of diversity,” which views children as “sexual beings.”

