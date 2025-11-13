German female pastor ‘marries’ four men in ‘poly wedding’

The 33-year-old female pastor attempted to justify the event by asking, ‘What would God have against there now being four instead of two?’

BERLIN (LifeSiteNews) — A Protestant pastor who is purported to have “married” four men in a “poly wedding” has sparked controversy in Germany.

In June, a 33-year-old female pastor of the Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia, part of the Protestant Church in Germany, held a “poly wedding” with four men during a “pop-up wedding festival” in Berlin.

The event was recently covered by German media outlets, sparking controversy and discussion. The pastor, Lena Müller, published a picture of the “wedding” on Instagram, although the post has since been deleted.

Müller wrote about the wedding on Instagram: “On Friday evening, I had the privilege of celebrating my first polyamorous wedding with Christopher and Gloria. Four young men said ‘I do’ to each other, celebrated love with us, and placed themselves under God’s colorful blessing.”

Recently, the self-described “feminist & pastor” spoke to the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung about the event: “You could immediately see that there was a lot of love between them. That’s why we quickly agreed as a team: What would God have against there now being four instead of two?”

Two of the men are Latvian, one is Thai, and another is Spanish. According to Müller, some of the four men had known each other for a long time, but only entered into some kind of polyamorous relationship this year.

The Protestant Bishop of Berlin, Christian Stäblein, stressed that the Protestant Church “only marries couples who have been married in a civil ceremony,” and that the “poly wedding” is therefore not valid. The Protestant Church said in a statement that marriages and weddings “are forms that bless two people through God.”

The progressive, pro-LGBT Protestant Church has been “marrying” homosexual couples for years, but marriage between more than two people is not permitted in Germany and is punishable by law, and apparently also a step too far for the Protestant Church.

