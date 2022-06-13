German Franciscans elect dissident homosexual as provincial superior

Brother Markus Fuhrmann opposes Catholic Church teaching not only on homosexuality, but on the issues of priestly celibacy and women’s ordination.

(LifeSiteNews) – German Franciscans have elected a provincial superior who publicly revealed that he is homosexual only weeks prior.

Brother Markus Fuhrmann, referred to as the first openly homosexual Franciscan in his office, said that he has received a “lot of encouragement” regarding his open homosexuality in his position as Provincial Minister, despite the condemnation of homosexuality by Scripture and Church teaching.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church declares that “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,’” and that “they are contrary to the natural law.” [2357]

The language of the Catechism signals that the Church’s condemnation of homosexual behavior is an infallible teaching of the ordinary universal magisterium, Fr. Philip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International, has noted.

RELATED: Pope Francis appoints pro-LGBT bishop to replace faithful Phoenix prelate

In a June 10 interview with MK-Online, Fuhrmann clearly declared his opinion that Catholic Church teaching on homosexuality should change, claiming that “as this morality has been officially taught so far, it does not serve life. It must change or develop.”

Fuhrmann further explained why he “came out” as homosexual, saying that for him personally, it was a question of his own “truthfulness,” adding that he would “like to be able to make it clear who I am and what I stand for.”

“If I am gay myself, then I would like to show that I can also be part of the church in this office. This is important because it is not supposed to be the case in the church,” said Fuhrmann.

He continued, “I would like to promote seeing this as an opportunity, that we as a church are colorful, that the church is (also) queer, that this is wanted by God, that this corresponds to the diversity of creation and that is therefore quite normal.”

— Article continues below Petition — Pope Francis: Don't make Bishop McElroy a cardinal - he knew about McCarrick Show Petition Text 11387 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't. SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal. Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil. This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics. "I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation." McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim. It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public. SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so. He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching". The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church. We must do what we can to clean up this mess now. More Information: Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: Transgenderism is a sin against at least four of the Ten Commandments: Franciscan priest

Fuhrmann also noted that he endorses change regarding other binding Church teachings, framing such changes as part of the “Synodal Way,” a reference to the heterodox German Synodal Path launched in 2019, which has been repeatedly condemned by prelates as putting the German bishops at risk of schism.

“I personally stand behind the aspirations of the Synodal Way, I am in favor of a critical rethinking of celibacy in the priestly way of life and I am in favor of access for women to consecration offices,” he told MK-Online.

As Church Militant has noted, several Franciscan provinces have openly defied Church teaching on homosexuality, and the Franciscan Action Network has lamented the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s affirmation that same-sex unions cannot be blessed.

Share











