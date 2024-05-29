German government revokes COVID shot mandate for military after soldier brings lawsuit

The surprising decision by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to revoke the country’s years-old military COVID shot mandate comes after a German soldier brought a lawsuit against the policy.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — The German government has finally revoked its years-old COVID shot mandate for soldiers amid an ongoing legal battle.

As the Epoch Times reports, soldiers were the only profession in Germany still subjected to the COVID jab mandate after the shot requirement for nursing staff was lifted in late 2022.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense confirmed the news on May 29, according to the outlet t-online.

The surprising decision by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to revoke the mandate was likely triggered by a lawsuit from a German soldier. On May 29 and 30, a military tribunal was scheduled to hear the case and decide whether or not it was still proportional to include the COVID injection as part of the mandatory vaccination schedule for soldiers.

Just a few weeks prior, the Ministry of Defense said it would stick to the mandate.

“The current assessment, especially taking into account the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr and group-related health protection, currently leads to the conclusion that, according to expert opinion, the continuation of the [vaccine mandate] is still appropriate,” a statement from the ministry issued in early May read.

READ: Japan’s most senior cancer doctor: COVID shots are ‘essentially murder’

In July 2022, the Federal Administrative Court upheld the shot mandate, ruling that it was proportional. The second court hearing scheduled for this week will not occur, with the Defense Ministry canceling the mandate beforehand.

Stefan Homburg, a professor from the University of Hannover and well-known critic of the COVID jabs, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The Bundeswehr [German Military] capitulates because it would have had to prove the benefits of the gene therapy in tomorrow’s trial. Which, of course, it can’t.”

According to a response to a parliamentary request by MP Tino Sorge from the Christian Democrats (CDU), 70 soldiers had been discharged from the Bundeswehr until May 2023 because they refused to comply with the COVID jab mandate.

The experimental COVID jabs have been shown to be dangerous and ineffective, causing death and a significant increase in the risk of heart, brain, and blood disease.

READ:

UK watchdog accuses Pfizer of making ‘misleading’ claims, ignoring side effects of COVID shot

AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccines worldwide amid lawsuits alleging severe harm

Study finds heart inflammation risk 133x greater for teenage boys after Pfizer’s COVID shot

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Trozzi attributes Ontario’s spike in reproductives diseases to COVID jab rollout

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reveals he is suffering from COVID vaccine side effects

Former COVID coordinator Deborah Birx now admits jabs may have injured ‘thousands’

160+ experts slam COVID vaccines as ‘unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe’ in powerful letter

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











