News

German gov’t reportedly considering yearly mask mandate between October to March

The annually imposed mask mandate would coincide with the nation's famous Oktoberfest.
Featured Image
 shutterstock

Jack
Bingham
Jack Bingham
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) – The German government is considering a proposal that would require citizens to wear masks indoors every winter in anticipation of annual COVID waves.  

According to German newspaper Die Welt, the proposal would require mask wearing in all public spaces, including restaurants, bars and retail stores, throughout the entire winter season of October to March. It is unclear if the proposal would extend to schools or other settings with young children.

The justification being given for the annually renewing mandate is the idea that COVID, like the flu, experiences an uptick in cases during the cold weather, and the widely disputed idea that mandating the wearing of masks could limit the spread of the highly survivable virus.  

A mask mandate being imposed in Germany during October would also coincide with the nation’s famous Oktoberfest, a beer festival that attracts upwards of five million attendees a year.  

Despite governments and health agencies around the world enforcing the wearing of masks since the onset of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic, at least 47 studies have indicated that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.  

An additional 32 studies go even further than pointing to ineffectiveness and suggest that mask wearing can actually negatively impact one’s health.  

With a survival rate of over 99.95% for those under age 50, scientific evidence suggesting masks are ineffective. Moreover, a growing number of experts are warning that young children are experiencing psychological and cognitive impairment from growing up in a masked world which prevents them from reading facial expressions. Many are concerned that masking has caused needless and even irreparable harm.  

An August 2021 study out of Rhode Island found that children born during the COVID-19 pandemic have markedly lower cognitive ability compared to their pre-pandemic counterparts. 

According to researchers, this finding is not the result of biological factors or malnutrition, but rather “environmental conditions” such as “mask policies” which have “fundamentally altered” how children are raised.  

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...