German man kills family, commits suicide under strain of draconian COVID lockdowns, mandates

The shocking event serves as a reminder that while lockdowns and mandates have not been proven to reduce the transmission of COVID, they have contributed to spiking rates of suicide, mental health conditions, and child abuse.

(LifeSiteNews) — A German husband and father of three killed his family and himself after his wife’s employer found out he had forged a COVID-19 vaccine certificate amid Germany’s draconian COVID lockdown that excludes the unvaccinated from nearly all aspects of social life.

The shocking acts of violence underscore the far-reaching consequences of sweeping lockdown policies and mandates, which have not been proven to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus but appear to have contributed to spiking rates of “mental health conditions, suicide attempts, drug and opioid overdoses, intimate partner violence, and child abuse and neglect,” a February 2021 JAMA study found.

German police officers on Saturday found the five bodies of the father, mother, and three children in a single-family home just south of Berlin in Königs Wusterhausen, according to a Tuesday report by Disclose.tv.

40-year-old Devid R., his wife, and their three daughters aged four, eight, and ten, were all discovered to have sustained gunshot wounds.

While it’s unclear whether other factors may have motivated the horrific acts of violence, a suicide note reportedly left by the father and found by officials in the home indicates that the husband and wife feared severe punishments for forging a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, including having their children taken away by the state.

COVID jab certificates have become increasingly vital for participation in public life in Germany amid brutal lockdowns ostensibly implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

Those without vaccine certificates are effectively ostracized from most public venues, and some may not even be able to go to work to bring in an income.

Late last month, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported an increase in forged COVID vaccination certificates following the expansions of restrictions on the unvaccinated. Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told the newspaper that forging the documents isn’t a “trivial offense,” arguing “these people are putting the lives of others at risk.”

Chief Public Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the German Press Agency (dpa) that, per the suicide note, “[a]fter the employer found out” that the jab certificate had been forged, “the couple was afraid of imprisonment and that the children would be taken away from them.”

In a Telegram post Wednesday, Björn Höcke, a politician in Germany’s right-wing opposition party AfD, wrote about the “gruesome” suicide and murders noting that while “[t]he investigation of the case is still ongoing,” the suicide note “already gives a tragic picture of the exceptional emotional situation the family found itself in.”

According to Höcke, there was no evidence indicating that the violence had been committed in the heat of the moment, suggesting the acts were premeditated.

“Were the parents so desperate that they might even have decided by mutual consent to do this terrible [action]?” Höcke asked. “How great must be the despair of parents who kill their loved ones?”

“At this point, I do not want to evaluate as an outsider whether this fear was justified,” he continued. “But as a politician, I am alarmed: This tragedy shows how aggravated the situation is. Citizens feel so threatened by the state that they are driven to extremes.”

LifeSite’s Dr. Maike Hickson, who was born and raised in Germany and holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, called the case “heart-rending,” arguing that it “shows how the drastic measures of the German government — forcing people to take the vaccine against their own will and better judgment — is driving people to despair.”

Hickson referred to a recent interview she conducted with mRNA vaccine technology inventor Dr. Robert Malone, in which he said he believes the governments in both Germany and Austria, which have imposed some of the harshest and most discriminatory COVID-19-related restrictions in the world, “have gone mad.”

“I only can agree with him,” Hickson said. “Will these governments be held accountable for all the suffering they have imposed upon innumerable families in Germany and Austria? What will wake them up?”

To date, Germany has shown no signs of loosening its heavy-handed approach to dealing with the virus, instead moving to increase its restrictions and impose new injection mandates upon its citizens in spite of the fact that coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the jabs stop infection or transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as those who haven’t gotten the shots.

Regardless, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel last week broadened Germany’s restrictions against unvaccinated Germans by announcing that those who don’t take the abortion-tainted jabs will be forced into a strict new lockdown, excluding them from shops and entertainment venues.

Merkel, who stepped down from her role Wednesday after serving as Germany’s chancellor for 16 years, has also expressed public support for making the experimental injections mandatory for all citizens, a drastic measure already in the works in Austria, Germany’s neighbor to the south.

Austria’s mandatory jab policy is set to take effect in February 2022, and threatens unvaccinated citizens with crippling fines and even prison time.

Meanwhile Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s successor to the role of chancellor, has already signaled support for a similar mandatory vaccination scheme in Germany.

A draft law is being discussed by parliament, with a proposed date of enforcement some time in February or March of 2022, at least for health professionals.

As Europe and many other countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, experience the widespread consequences of ongoing brutal lockdowns and mandates, media outlets have been largely silent on the destruction of citizens’ civil liberties and the deeply harmful effects on mental health resulting from the sweeping restrictions.

Dan Gainor, Vice President of Free Speech America and Business with the Media Research Center, told LifeSite in an email Wednesday that while “[o]ur news media claim to care about freedom … they don’t really care.”

“They support every oppressive measure used by governments around the world about this virus,” said Gainor, whose watchdog organization works to expose media bias.

Remarking that “the stories we see coming out of Germany and elsewhere” regarding draconian COVID measures “are nightmarish,” Gainor suggested that legacy media outlets “will be reluctant to tell us” about stories like the horrific incident of the German father killing his family and himself since the outlets “act like there’s no downside to these insane [COVID] mandates around the world.”

