German network televises ‘Queer Mass’ sponsored by pro-LGBT diocesan community

A priest who wore blasphemous rainbow vestments compared 'LGBT Catholics' with the Publican and the faithful who oppose same-sex 'marriage' as Pharisees in his homily.

(LifeSiteNews) — A prominent German public-service television network broadcast a pro-LGBT “Queer Mass” celebrated in the Catholic Diocese of Münster last week.

The October 26 televised Mass, which was organized by the Queergemeinde (Queer Community), the Diocese of Münster’s official “LGBT ministry,” and celebrated at St. Anna Church in Mecklenbeck, was broadcast on ZDF, a prominent German public-service television network that broadcasts Catholic Masses or Protestant services weekly.

The Mass itself was celebrated by Father Karsten Weidisch, who wore blasphemous rainbow vestments and compared “LGBT Catholics” with the Publican and the faithful who oppose same-sex “marriage” as Pharisees during his homily. The Mass also featured rainbow-colored lights, rock music, as well as testimonies and a blasphemous meditation on the carrying of the cross from active homosexuals.

🇩🇪 Una “Messa queer” viene trasmessa dalla televisione pubblica tedesca @ZDF. Durante la liturgia sacrilega e blasfema, sono stati utilizzati elementi insoliti nel rito cattolico: musica mondana, testimonianze di membri della “comunità #LGBT“, bandiere arcobaleno e un’omelia… pic.twitter.com/UCCotUCOxK — 𝕊𝕀𝔸𝕋𝔼 𝕊𝔸ℕ𝕋𝕀 (@SiateSanti) October 28, 2025

During his homily, Fr. Weidisch, while discussing the parable of the Publican and the Pharisee (Luke 18:9-14), compared those who identify as “LGBT Catholics” with the Publican, and those who “point their finger” and “judge” these Catholics to the Pharisees.

“(In the Gospel) there is this Pharisee who truly goes on this ego trip in his prayer, and really points the finger at others. And also at the tax collector who is there whom he wants to exclude, wants to push aside,” the priest said. “The tax collector knows his story, he knows his past, and he also knows … ‘I do not have to pretend … I may and I should be honest in my truth, in my life.'”

“So the message is very clear, and that is the message of Jesus: Be yourself, stand by who you are, live your truth, bring it into this world, and go through life as you are,” he added.

While it’s true that those critical of so-called “LGBT Catholics” can be hypocritical and fail to recognize their own sins like the Pharisee, Weidisch falsely suggests that those with same-sex “attraction” should simply “be themselves,” and continue living their sinful lifestyles. The publican, on the other hand, was repentant of and sought God’s mercy for his sins.

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual activity, declares homosexual inclinations “objectively disordered,” and calls homosexuals to chastity and conversion.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” “Under no circumstances can they be approved,” the Catechism states. Homosexual acts are also mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the Sacrament of Confession is in danger of hell.

After his heterodox homily, Weidisch invited a man and a woman, each in active same-sex relationships, to share testimonies about how the Queergemeinde has impacted their lives.

The Münster diocese’s Queergemeinde was formed in 1999 as a home to Christian “lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, intersex people, queers and various people,” per its website.

The priest affirmed them in their sinful lifestyles, quoting the late Pope Francis’ infamous 2013 “Who am I to judge?” remarks to reporters while speaking about homosexuals.

“I look into your life journeys, which encourage us to set out on our own life paths, from within the Church, within the faith community,” Weidisch said. “And you all know that famous thought from 2013 when Pope Francis said, ‘If a person is homosexual but seeks God and is of good will, who am I to judge?'”

During the distribution of Holy Communion, Jan Diekmann, a “homosexual” man who is “married” to another man, offered a meditation on how “LGBT Catholics” have to carry because their perverted lifestyles are “rejected” and “excluded” by the Church, and how reception of the Holy Eucharist can help them carry this cross.

Of course, individuals with same-sex attraction are welcomed into the Church with open arms, but they must live in chastity and repent of any previous same-sex relationships per Catholic teaching. It’s also worth noting that Diekmann encouraged those in active homosexual relationships to receive Communion unworthily, and they are committing sacrilege every time they unworthily receive the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Christ.

In recent years, several German prelates have contradicted Catholic teaching on same-sex “marriage” and gender ideology. The German bishops’ heretical Synodal Way openly sought to change perennial Church teaching on matters like homosexuality, gender, and “women’s “ordination.”

A document approved by participants of the Synodal Way claims that sodomy is “not a sin” and “not to be judged as intrinsically evil.” Another document declared that “transsexual” persons should be admitted to the priesthood.

Earlier this year, the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) also published guidelines for “blessings” of homosexual “couples,” the divorced and civilly “remarried,” and other irregular unions.

