German police raid home of man who criticized government employees as ‘parasites’

Officers searched the home of an X user accused of ‘inciting hatred’ for criticizing government employment, confiscating his phone and warning he is now ‘under observation.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Police raided the home of a man in Germany for an X post calling government employees “parasites” for living off tax money.

German police visited the home of the man known by his pseudonym “Sigartis” on X at 6 a.m. on November 13. The man has been accused of “inciting hatred” due to a statement made on social media about government employees.

On September 29, he wrote on X: “No, anyone who is financed by the state pays no net taxes; they live off taxes. Every civil servant, every politician, every employee in a state-owned enterprise, anyone who is subsidized and financed by the state. Not a single parasite pays any net taxes.”

The libertarian-minded user apparently did not intend to dehumanize government employees, but rather to criticize a system with which he disagreed.

However, this post was considered reason enough for the public prosecutor’s office to order a house search, which went far beyond the “usual level” of reprisals in such raids.

“At almost exactly 6 a.m., my doorbell rang. I went to the intercom and heard: ‘Police, please open the door, we have a search warrant,’” Sigartis recounted.

“They then gave me a choice: ‘Either you unlock your cell phone and give us the PIN, and we’ll take the cell phone with us, or we’ll take everything.’”

“Under pressure, I naturally cooperated, unlocked my cell phone, and gave them the PIN,” he explained.

The officers then took Sigartis to the police station, where he was subjected to unusually extensive identification procedures.

“The whole shebang,” he told Apollo News. “Weight, height, photos from many angles, and all the biometric data from my hands. I felt like a serious criminal.”

The police even asked for a blood sample for his DNA, which he refused to provide.

In such cases, it is highly unusual to take someone’s fingerprints – and probably also illegal, according to Sigartis’ lawyer.

In addition, the officers are said to have blatantly violated other standards. “I was not given a search warrant or any proof that they had confiscated my cell phone,” the man recalled.

One of the policemen told Sigartis, “Think about what you post in the future, you must realize that you are now under observation.”

His lawyer, Marcus Pretzell, said, “We now know that illegal house searches for crimes of opinion are a mass phenomenon in Germany,” adding, “with the use of identification measures, the Baden-Württemberg judiciary under the CDU minister is straying into new territory. Overall, parasitic employment histories apparently lead to astonishing perceptions of constitutional principles. This will have to stop.”

German authorities have practiced draconian and often arbitrary enforcement of their online “hate speech” laws. As LifeSiteNews reported, last year, an elderly man was raided for calling the left-wing vice chancellor a “moron” online. In October of this year, a German professor’s house was searched over a social media post criticizing woke ideology. These are two prominent examples of many more similar cases, most of which do not receive extensive media coverage.

