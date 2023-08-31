German politician threatens to ‘buy’ and ‘flood’ the public with studies pushing COVID jabs

Barbara Domke later added that people who lived under socialist rule in Eastern Germany also did not know what was in the vaccines they were given.

(LifeSiteNews) – A left-wing German politician has stated that she can afford to buy scientific studies about mRNA jabs and “flood” the public with them

The Green Party’s Barbara Domke made the claim during a recent conversation over “Space” on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a discussion about Germany’s response to the COVID crisis, Domke was asked about mRNA injections and why the definition of “vaccine” had been changed to include the novel technology.

Domke lashed out at the speaker who criticized the mRNA technology, saying, “I earn 25,000 euros a month; I don’t have to listen to some scientific treatise from you.”

She then repeated the claim about her alleged monthly income and added that she could “buy” scientific studies.

“I make 25,000 every month, I can buy all these studies… and we’ll flood you with them,” Domke stated.

The Green politician, a member of the City Parliament of Cottbus, later added that people who lived under socialist rule in Eastern Germany also did not know what was in the vaccines they were given.

In an apparent attempt to downplay concerns about the mRNA shots, she said, “In GDR [German Democratic Republic] times, we never knew what they put in our arms; we all survived, thank God.”

When another X user mentioned that many people suffered under the restrictive COVID measures, Domke interrupted him, saying that he was spreading “conspiracy theories.”

“This stupid, pointless b******t talk that so many people had it so bad. What kind of crude perception is that?” the self-described “anti-fascist” said in her unhinged rant.

When the user replied that he could not see his family for a year due to the restrictions, Domke told him to “Get the hell over yourself, man.”

“You’re all acting like three damn nuclear bombs fell down here,” she added.

Domke encountered criticism and ridicule after her remarks went viral on X, leading her to delete her account. It has had over 12,000 followers.

According to a saved screenshot of an X post, Domke, a full-time social worker, walked back her claim that she makes 25,000 euros a month, stating it was a “satirical take” and condemning the “hate and agitation” against her prior to deleting her account.

READ: ‘We own the science’: UN rep. admits partnering with Big Tech to censor ‘distorted information’

Share











