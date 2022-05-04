German politician warns World Health Organization trying to ‘seize governmental power’

‘A democratically non-legitimized body, into which the richest of the super-rich buy their way through donations, is to decide in the future whether a pandemic situation exists, in order to then directly take over governmental power,’ said MEP Christine Anderson.

STRASBOURG (LifeSiteNews) — A German member of the European parliament has warned of an attempt by the World Health Organization (WHO) to seize governmental power in the event of a pandemic.

In a video published on her YouTube channel last month, MEP Christine Anderson explained that, since March 1, 2022, an intergovernmental task force has been working on a revision of the treaties that exist between the WHO and its member states.

Anderson explained that the revision “aims to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.”

This was announced by the WHO itself in a press release dated December 21, 2021, which stated that “the World Health Assembly agreed to kickstart a global process to … establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

“The INB will hold its first meeting by 1 March 2022 (to agree on ways of working and timelines) and its second by 1 August 2022 (to discuss progress on a working draft),” announced the press release.

The same was also announced on the website of the EU council, which stated that the INB “will hold its next meeting by 1 August 2022, to discuss progress on a working draft [and] will then deliver a progress report to the 76th World Health Assembly in 2023, with the aim to adopt the instrument by 2024.”

Both website feature videos warning the world of “other pandemics” that will strike in the future.

“Next time, the world must be prepared,” states the video posted on the website of the EU council.

The idea of a future pandemic was also the main argument behind the creation of the INB.

In her video message, Anderson argued that such an empowerment of the WHO would constitute a “direct attack on the rule of the people by the people,” which she said is “the most elementary principle of any democracy.”

“The plan – for anyone who can use his thinking skills – is easy to see through,” she argued.

“A democratically non-legitimized body, into which the richest of the super-rich buy their way through donations, is to decide in the future whether a pandemic situation exists, in order to then directly take over governmental power.”

