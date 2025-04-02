German soccer fans summon Lucifer in satanic display during home game

During a March 29 match, fans of German soccer club Kaiserslautern shocked the sports world by performing a satanic choreography that featured what appeared to be a summoning ritual of Satan in Latin.

Warning: This article and the video linked below contain demonic language, imagery and ritual, discretion is advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — The fans of the German soccer club 1. FC Kaiserslautern have enacted a Satanic performance, summoning Lucifer during one of their home games.

During the match against Fortuna Düsseldorf on March 29, fans of Kaiserslautern shocked the sports world by performing a satanic choreography that featured what appeared to be a summoning ritual of Satan in Latin. The video, which is disturbing, can be found here.

After a countdown, black foil transformed the West Curve of the Fritz Walter Stadium into a black surface from which a red, upside-down pentagram emerged. Below the satanic symbol, a banner was unveiled, stating the Latin words: “Exaudi Nos, Lucifer, Et Surge Ex Abysso, Sume Animas Nostras” (“Hear us, Lucifer, rise from the abyss and accept our souls”).

Shortly after the banner was revealed, a giant devilish-looking creature emerged from the pentagram, meant to symbolize Satan’s summoning. While the devil-like figure was emerging, a second banner was unveiled, again in Latin, stating: “Ad Lucem Nos Trahe, Orbem Mundi Regna, Surge ex Flammis et Appare.” (“Draw us to the light, rule over the world, rise from the flames and appear.”)

The team of 1. FC Kaiserslautern nicknamed the “red devils,” won the match against Fortuna Düsseldorf with 3 goals to 1.

Kaiserslautern coach Markus Anfang called the satanic choreography a “goosebump moment” and said: “It was simply fun to be here in this stadium today.”

Catholic philosopher Sebastian Ostritsch commented on the demonic display in an article for Die Tagespost, warning that Satan is our “adversary par excellence.”

“It would be absurd to think that tens of thousands of genuine Satanists had gathered there,” Ostritsch wrote. “On the contrary, we can assume that the fans involved do not believe in the existence of the devil and, therefore, do not understand what could be offensive or even dangerous about their actions. For most people, the devil is about as real as Rumpelstiltskin or Harry Potter. The devil is merely a metaphor for dangerous and wild soccer and goes particularly well with the club’s red home shirts.”

“However, as a Christian, you will not be able to agree with this theory of harmless fun,” he stressed. “For the Christian knows not only about the real existence of the devil and hell but also about the fact that the decisive battles that people have to fight in their lives are spiritual.”

Citing Ephesians 6 about putting on the whole armor of God, Ostritsch warned that “anyone who does not believe in the existence of the enemy is defenseless against him.”

“Anyone who then – metaphorically speaking – invites him in with the door open should not be surprised when he actually comes in.”

“’The devil’s best trick is to make people believe he doesn’t exist.’ This sentence, based on a prose poem by the French poet Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867), is more than just a bon mot,” he continued. “It contains a truth that must be remembered, especially in times of progressive secularization and social de-Christianization.”

READ: Hundreds of Catholics pray Rosary outside Kansas State Capitol in reparation for satanic ‘black mass’

Share











