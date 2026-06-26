German synodal leaders denounce Vatican rejection of laypeople preaching homilies

A former Synodal Way co-president said that she expects the German bishops to reaffirm their position and ‘under no circumstances’ interpret the Vatican’s rejection ‘as a discouragement.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent German laity involved in the heretical “Synodal Way” lamented the Vatican’s rejection of the German bishops’ request to allow laypeople – including women – to give homilies and vowed to continue pressing the issue.

In a June 23 statement, the Catholic Women’s Association of Germany (Kfd) claimed that the Vatican’s decision was more evidence of the Church “excluding women,” as the indult would have let laywomen as well as laymen preach homilies and sermons at Holy Mass, while the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) said that the German bishops should not be discouraged by the Vatican’s rejection, per KNA.

In a June 17 letter to Bishop Heiner Wilmer, SCJ, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK), Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, reaffirmed that preaching during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is reserved to priests or deacons and rejected Wilmer’s March request for an indult to allow both laymen and laywomen to preach.

ZdK chairwoman Irme Stetter-Karp, a pro-abortion former co-president of the Synodal Way, said that the group expects the German bishops “to reaffirm their substantive position on the matter to Rome, to strengthen their arguments, and under no circumstances to interpret Cardinal Roche’s letter as a discouragement.”

Ruth Fehlker, the spiritual director of the Kfd, also said in her organization’s statement, “This decision does not surprise us. However, it shows once again how consistently the Church clings to structures that exclude women from central tasks and ministries, and how matter-of-factly it accepts fundamental injustice within its own ranks.”

The statement further lamented that Rome refuses to acknowledge “the reality” that women preach the Gospel, lead worship services, “provide pastoral care,” and “hold positions of responsibility” in the Church and society. Here, it appears that the Kfd is referring to laywomen preaching the Gospel at their parishes outside of Mass, and “leading religious services” may be a reference to women leading “communion services” in the absence of a priest, which is officially permitted by the Church but not a replacement for Mass.

Women “holding positions of responsibility” in the Church may refer to Popes Francis and Leo naming women to lead key curial offices in recent years in contradiction to Tradition.

“The question is no longer whether women are capable of preaching. The real question is why those in charge in Rome continue to ignore the charisms and vocations of both women and men,” Fehlker continued. “If women are allowed to preach, but not in the place that the Church itself understands to be the source and summit of Christian life, then this affects more than just women. It also deprives the faithful of voices that could open up access to this source.”

The Church teaches that it is impossible for women to receive the sacrament of Holy Orders. In his 1994 apostolic letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis, Pope John Paul II reaffirmed this perennial teaching:

Wherefore, in order that all doubt may be removed regarding a matter of great importance, a matter which pertains to the Church’s divine constitution itself, in virtue of my ministry of confirming the brethren (cf. Lk 22:32) I declare that the Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful.

In his letter to the German bishops, Cardinal Roche, citing canon law and the 2004 instruction Redemptionis Sacramentum, reaffirmed that only clerics may preach during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

READ: Vatican rejects German bishops’ request to allow laymen, women to give homily at Mass

“The requested indult concerns the provision of can. 767 § 1 of the Code of Canon Law, according to which the homily, as an integral part of the liturgy, is reserved to a priest or deacon,” the prelate wrote. “This norm has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the Magisterium, particularly in the instruction Redemptionis Sacramentum (nos. 64–66), which expressly excludes the possibility that lay faithful might deliver the homily during the celebration of Mass, even under a different name.”

Roche, who has displayed intense opposition to the Traditional Latin Mass, further stressed that these liturgical norms are not only disciplinary but also reflect the homily’s theological and liturgical nature.

“This norm is not merely disciplinary in nature; rather, it reflects a reality that is closely linked to the theological and liturgical nature of the homily is linked,” the prefect wrote. “As a distinct part of the Liturgy of the Word, it is inseparably linked to the proclamation of the Gospel and to the presiding over the celebration, and constitutes a specific exercise of the munus docendi entrusted to the ordained minister.”

In recent months, the Vatican has reaffirmed its rejection of proposals of the German bishops that contradict the Church’s teaching and traditional practices, though it has continued to embrace heterodox innovations introduced by Pope Francis.

In April, Pope Leo, on a return flight from his trip to Africa, when asked by a reporter about the German bishops issuing formalized “blessings” for homosexual “couples,” said that the Vatican had objected. However, he added that the impromptu “blessings” of homosexual “couples” and those in adulterous unions, as outlined in Fiducia Supplicans, were still permitted, and he also minimized sexual sin.

In May, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) also published a 2024 letter that its prefect, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, sent to Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier in Germany, saying that the DBK’s proposed guidelines for the “blessing” of homosexual “couples” contradict Fiducia Supplicans, which allows for the spontaneous, “non-liturgical blessing” of homosexuals, in contradiction to the Tradition of the Church.

READ: Vatican rejected German bishops’ guidelines for ‘blessing’ homosexual ‘couples’ in 2024

Days later, Fernández confirmed that the Vatican had rejected the German bishops’ conference’s (DBK) proposed official guidelines for the formal “blessings” of homosexual and other irregular “couples,” as well as the DBK’s official guidelines published last year.

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