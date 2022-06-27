Germany ends abortion advertising ban on same day US Supreme Court overturns Roe

Previously, it was punishable by law for up to two years in prison to advertise abortion under certain circumstances.

(LifeSiteNews) — Germany now permits abortionists to advertise.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Germany abolished its advertising ban on abortion. All delegates of Germany’s government coalition parties, as well as from the left-wing “Die Linke” party, voted in favor of the abolition of the hotly debated “Paragraph 219a.”

The three parties that make up the coalition are the Social Democrats (SPD), the Green Party (Die Grünen), and the Liberal Party (FDP). The delegates of two opposition parties, the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Alternative for Germany, (AfD) voted against the resolution.

In addition to the abolition of Paragraph 219a, the resolution by the German Parliament stipulates that the sentences issued against physicians based on the paragraph since October 3, 1990, will be overturned.

Criticism by opposition parties and the Catholic Church

“We also think about the child’s right to life, and that is the main difference that I see between us,” said Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker, a member of the Christian Democrats, as she addressed the government coalition about the decision.

Winkelmeier-Becker also warned that proactively advertising abortion on the Internet would now become possible, which suggests that abortion is “a normal medical treatment,” which is not the case.

The Catholic Church in Germany regretted the decision but did not make a statement condemning the practice of abortion itself. The spokesman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Matthias Kopp, told the German news agency “dpa” that a revision of Paragraph 219a to further improve women’s information situation would have been the better solution.

“From the point of view of the Church, this solution would have served both the interests of women and the constitutionally required protection of unborn life,” Kopp said.

READ: European pro-lifers celebrate end of Roe v. Wade: ‘Most evil document in human history’

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 5323 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Government coalition celebrates, doctors’ association welcomes decision

Germany’s justice minister, the Liberal Party’s Marco Buschmann, said that it was “about time” that the advertising ban was overturned. “Every troll and conspiracy theorist” could spread information about the topic, but not highly qualified doctors, a situation he called absurd, unjust, and outmoded.

Family Minister Lisa Paus from the Green Party called the resolution a “triumph” and said it was a good day for doctors and especially for women in Germany.

The Hamburg Medical Association also welcomed the decision of the Bundestag (German Parliament). It is not a matter of allowing advertisement for abortions, the association’s president, Pedram Emami said, “but of concrete help for women in a very stressful situation”.

The Social Democrats celebrated the decision by posting videos on their social media account showing their politicians knocking down large cubes reading “Paragraph 219a”:

The quest to abolish the advertising ban on abortions was established months ago in the coalition agreement between the three governing parties.

The legal situation regarding abortion in Germany

Abortion is still a felony in Germany, punishable by up to three years in prison. However, pregnant women and doctors have impunity if the woman demands the abortion at least three days after having mandatory counsel, and if conception happened not more than 12 weeks before. This mandatory counsel is provided only by recognized crisis pregnancy counseling centers that are officially responsible for protecting the unborn life. The law about counseling pregnant women in emergency situations states:

The purpose of counseling is to protect the unborn life. Counseling shall be guided by the effort to encourage the woman to continue the pregnancy and to open up to her perspectives for a life with the child; it shall help her to make a responsible and conscientious decision. The woman must be aware that the unborn child has a right to life of its own at every stage of pregnancy, and that therefore, according to the legal system, abortion can be considered only in exceptional situations, when carrying the child to term would impose a burden on the woman that is so severe and extraordinary that it exceeds the reasonable limit of sacrifice.

Furthermore, the law forbids the doctor who carries out the abortion to be the official counselor. But even though these laws seem quite restrictive, about 100,000 abortions are still carried out every year in Germany.

Before the abolition of Paragraph 219a, doctors’ abilities to recommend and nudge women towards having an abortion was quite limited, at least officially. Openly advertising “abortion services” was definitely forbidden. This will now change due to the passing of this resolution.

Share











