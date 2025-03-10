Germany issues ‘warning’ about US travel due to new transgender policies

Those who seek to circumvent the Trump State Department’s stringent new rules recognizing only two sexes risk not only being denied entrance into the US, but a permanent US travel ban.

(LifeSiteNews) — Germany has warned its gender-confused citizens that they will experience difficulty entering the United States if their sex designation listed on their passport does not match the sex on their original birth certificates.

A German official advised the LGBTQ+ media outlet the Advocate that “transgender and nonbinary individuals traveling from Germany to the United States should contact the responsible U.S. authorities prior to travel to the U.S. to inquire about current entry regulations.”

In response to Germany’s announcement, another LGBTQ+ media outlet claimed that it was an example of Donald Trump continuing to “terrorize the [so-called] trans community.”

In February, the U.S. State Department revised policies issued during the Biden administration that accepted designations other than “male” or “female” in the travel documents of foreigners traveling to the U.S.

Now, those who seek to circumvent the stringent new rules recognizing only two sexes risk not only being denied entrance into the U.S., but a permanent U.S. travel ban.

“In cases where applicants are suspected of misrepresenting their purpose of travel or sex, you should consider whether this misrepresentation is material such that it supports an ineligibility finding,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed consular staff.

When Trump issued an executive order in early February banning men from women’s sports, he authorized Rubio to inform the International Olympic Committee that “America categorically rejects transgender lunacy. We want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject.”

He further directed Homeland Security head Kristi Noem to “deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the Games.”

While at first aimed at foreign athletes seeking to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the directive is being applied more broadly to all gender-confused foreign travelers seeking to enter the U.S.

“Each visa applicant is required to establish his or her credibility, identity, and purpose of travel to the satisfaction of the consular officer,” and that consular officers “have the authority to request any information or documents necessary to establish the applicant’s identity and qualifications for the visa,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told the Advocate.

“This includes any time there is a discrepancy in the identity documents that an applicant provides,” continued the spokesperson. “To verify an applicant’s sex at birth, the consular officer may consider documents provided by the applicant, including his or her passport or birth certificate and any others as needed.”

Not only are visas coming under increased scrutiny, but the State Department will also no longer issue U.S. passports with an X gender marker.

“We are only issuing U.S. passports with a male or female sex marker that matches the applicant’s biological sex as defined in the Executive Order,” said the spokesperson, although “U.S. passports previously issued with an X marker will remain valid for travel until their expiration date.”

Soon after taking office, Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order (EO) to rid federal government agencies of gender ideology and another ending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, both of which took hold and metastasized throughout the government on all levels under Joe Biden’s tenure in office.

During his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, Trump said, “I will end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders; male and female,” he proclaimed.

The first EO, named “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” seeks to restore “sanity” and “reality” to how the federal government interprets laws and conducts day-to-day business.

“What we’re doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female. These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” a Trump official told reporters.

