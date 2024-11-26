Germany plans to expand number of bunkers, bomb shelters as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

Germany's interior ministry is planning to drastically increase the number of bomb shelters and bunkers for civilian use as the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems to be intensifying.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following increased tensions around the globe as a result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Germany has begun working on a “bunker plan” to drastically increase the number of bomb shelters and underground hideouts across the country.

According to the German interior ministry, a number of public structures are being considered for bomb shelter conversion, including metro stations, underground car parks and basements of public buildings. Germans are also being encouraged by the nation’s interior ministry to consider converting their own personal basements and garages into potential shelters. At the same time, the nation is developing a special app for civilians that will give directions to the nearest bunker in the case of an emergency, with a digital directory slated to become available once the shelter plans are drawn up.

Germany was prepared with over 2,000 bomb shelters and underground bunkers for civilian use following the Cold War, although the large majority of such shelters have been decommissioned since and are no longer in use.

Currently, Germany has 579 designated public bomb shelters in the case of a national emergency, with an estimated carrying capacity of 480,000 people – covering just 0.57% of the country’s 84 million citizens. Germany’s new effort to drastically increase available bomb shelters for civilians follows a recent rejection by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Ukraine’s request to export powerful long-range Taurus cruise missiles, which can be fired from fighter jets and penetrate bunkers.

Scholz argued that recklessly exporting these powerful missiles to Ukraine could put Germany at risk of an open conflict with Russia.

Earlier this month, German media reported on a recent whole-of-government strategic defense plan called “Operations Plan Germany.” The comprehensive strategy paper reportedly spans 1,000 pages and details how Germany is planning to act as a logistical hub for NATO forces, potentially transporting military equipment, food, medicine, and other resources to strategic points across the Eastern flank of NATO, although specific details of the document remain highly confidential. Repurposing public spaces across Germany into bomb shelters and bunkers are also reportedly included in the extensive defense operations plan.

A number of similar developments have occurred in European countries in recent weeks as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and tensions remain at their highest.

The most notable development occurred in Sweden, whose government began distributing pamphlets to its citizens last week instructing them to prepare for “crisis or war.”

Tensions in the region seemed to ramp up significantly after U.S. President Biden authorized Ukraine to use NATO systems for long-range strikes into Russia, with ATACMS missiles being fired into Russian territory the next day in a dangerous escalation of the war. Germany’s growing military and defense preparations are a reflection of increased insecurity and unease throughout the Western world over a potential open and direct confrontation with Russia, which experts have warned could lead to global conflict.

