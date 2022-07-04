Germany proposes new law to allow 14-year-olds to ‘change gender’ without parental consent

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
BERLIN (LifeSiteNews) – German children as young as 14 may be permitted to present themselves formally as members of the opposite sex without parental consent.
Germany’s Family Minister Lisa Paus and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann presented the so-called “self-determination” law on June 30, 2022. The proposed legislation would allow anyone to change their gender and their first name legally once a year.
Until now, people who desired to change their registered gender in their passport needed two psychiatric reports, and a court decided whether or not to grant their requests. Under the new legislation, Germans could change their legal gender and first name by submitting a simple declaration to the civil registry.
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
To change the names and genders of children under the age of 14, parents or another legal custodian has to submit the declaration. However, minors from the age of 14 and up can submit the declaration themselves with the consent of their parents. However, if there were a disagreement between parents and a teenager, a family court would decide whether or not to grant the wish of the adolescent to change his gender and could therefore replace the consent of the parents.
The new law asserts that it aims only at regulating the change of name and registered gender. Physical measures such as gender reassignment surgery will not be regulated in the self-determination law.
Several doctors have warned, however, that medical gender reassignment procedures would often follow the legal change of gender, including at an age when children could not yet assess the consequences of the procedures and the permanence of their sense of identity.